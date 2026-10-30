South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Match Live In India

South Africa will take on Afghanistan in a Group D match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday, October 30.

The match will be the second group-stage outing for South Africa, who would have faced Oman earlier in the day, while Afghanistan will begin their campaign against the Proteas' opponents from the first fixture.

The 22nd edition of the Hong Kong Sixes features 12 teams divided into four groups. The tournament will be played from October 30 to November 1 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

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South Africa will be led by Jorich van Schalkwyk, while Afghanistan's squad will be captained by experienced all-rounder Gulbadin Naib.

With six overs per innings, the competition rewards aggressive batting, quick running between the wickets and effective bowling.

South Africa vs Afghanistan: Date And Time

The South Africa vs Afghanistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match will be played on Friday, October 30. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:40 p.m. IST.

South Africa vs Afghanistan: Venue

The match will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

How To Watch South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Telecast?

No television broadcaster has been confirmed as of now for the upcoming contest.

How To Watch South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming?

Cricket fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Afghanistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

South Africa vs Afghanistan: Squads

South Africa squad: Jorich van Schalkwyk (captain), Steve Stolk, Abdullah Bayoumy, Ayabulela Gqamane, Alindile Mhletywa, Blake Simpson and Heath Richards.

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Afghanistan squad: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Imran Mir, Sediqullah Pacha, Abdul Rahman and Farmanullah Safi.

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