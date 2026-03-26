RR Season Preview: Full Squad, Match Schedule, Captain, Likely Playing XI, Injured Players And More | IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals (RR) enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on the back of a massive $1.63 billion sale to a consortium led by Kal Somani, and now all eyes will be on the revamped squad of players who will be looking to add a massive sweetener to the deal, by securing the franchise's first title since their triumph under the late Shane Warne in 2008.

It's not just an ownership overhaul for the Jaipur-based franchise, who head into the season with a new man at the helm. The biggest news in the off-season was the trade with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which saw Sanju Samson end his 11-year association with the franchise. The franchise have now turned to 24-year-old Riyan Parag to lead the team, a player whom they've backed since he made his debut for them as a 17-year-old prodigy in 2019.

The Samson trade resulted in Jadeja returning to the franchise, in the 37-year-old the Royals are not only getting the league's premier spin-bowling all-rounder, but also bringing home the only active player from their 2008 title-winning campaign.

The Royals appear well-covered in key areas. Their young and dynamic top order, headlined by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, with Dhruv Jurel coming in after them, provides them with quick starts, while the additions of Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi strengthen an already flexible spin attack.

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The pace unit, anchored by Jofra Archer, also has depth. They've moved quickly to replace the injured Sam Curran with Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka who comes with loads of international pedigree.

However, question marks can still be raised of the squad, especially with a largely untested leader at this level, and the finishing role lacking a proven IPL match-winner beyond Shimron Hetmyer. For a franchise still chasing its first title since 2008, the clock is ticking for their potential to be translated into title-winning consistency.

Rajasthan Royals Players List IPL 2026

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aman Rao Perala, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Donovan Ferreira (WK), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK), Ravi Singh (WK).

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Kwena Maphaka, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: IPL Schedule 2026

The BCCI has released the schedule in phases. Here are the confirmed fixtures for RR in the opening phase:

1) March 30 - vs Chennai Super Kings - Guwahati (H) - 7:30 PM

2) April 4 - vs Gujarat Titans - Ahmedabad (A) - 7:30 PM

3) April 7 - vs Mumbai Indians - Guwahati (H) - 7:30 PM

4) April 10 - vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Guwahati (H) - 7:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals Strongest Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi and Sushant Mishra.

Impact Options: Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Vignesh Puthur, Shubham Dubey

Who is the Captain of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026?

Riyan Parag will lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. The franchise has moved on from Sanju Samson and handed the captaincy to Parag, marking a shift towards a younger leadership core after years of backing him as a long-term prospect.

Who is the Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals?

Kumar Sangakkara continues as the Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals, overseeing the team's strategy and overall direction.

Who is the Assistant Coach of Rajasthan Royals?

Vikram Rathour is the Lead Assistant Coach along with Trevor Penney as an assistant coach in the Royals' coaching setup for IPL 2026.

Who is the Bowling Coach of Rajasthan Royals?

Shane Bond is the fast bowling coach and Sairaj Bahutule the spin bowling coach for the Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2026 season.

Who is the Fielding Coach of Rajasthan Royals?

Dishant Yagnik continues as the Fielding Coach, focusing on improving RR's overall fielding standards and wicketkeeping support.

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