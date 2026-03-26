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India's 2026-27 Home Season Fixtures Announced: Full Schedule, Opponents And Key Details

The upcoming home season for India will feature four visiting teams, viz. West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia, with 22 international matches played across 17 cities.

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India's 2026-27 Home Season Fixtures Announced: Full Schedule, Opponents And Key Details
Image: PTI

Following India's historic T20 World Cup triumph earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed Team India's international home calendar for the 2026-27 season, laying out a packed schedule that culminates in a five-match home Test series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India will host West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia across the season, with a total of 22 international matches to be played in 17 cities, underlining the board's push to take top-tier cricket to a wider fan base across the country.

The season for the Men in Blue will begin with the West Indies tour of India, which will feature 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is from September 27 to October 17, 2026. 

Sri Lanka are the next visiting team, with the Lankan Lions scheduled to close out the year with 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is from December 13 to December 27, 2026. 

Zimbabwe will be the first team to visit the Indian shores in 2027, as they square up against the Men in Blue in a three-match ODI series from January 3 to 9. 

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The home season ends with the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, with a five-test series that kicks off on January 25 in Nagpur. 

Here's a look at the full schedule of home fixtures for India's home season 2026-27

TourMatchStart DateEnd DateDayTimeVenue
West Indies1st ODI27-Sep-2627-Sep-26Sun2:00 PMTrivandrum
West Indies2nd ODI30-Sep-2630-Sep-26Wed2:00 PMGuwahati
West Indies3rd ODI03-Oct-2603-Oct-26Sat2:00 PM

New Chandigarh

West Indies1st T20I06-Oct-2606-Oct-26Tue7:00 PMLucknow
West Indies2nd T20I09-Oct-2609-Oct-26Fri7:00 PMRanchi
West Indies3rd T20I11-Oct-2611-Oct-26Sun7:00 PMIndore
West Indies4th T20I14-Oct-2614-Oct-26Wed7:00 PMHyderabad
West Indies5th T20I17-Oct-2617-Oct-26Sat7:00 PMBengaluru
Sri Lanka1st ODI13-Dec-2613-Dec-26Sun2:00 PMDelhi
Sri Lanka2nd ODI16-Dec-2616-Dec-26Wed2:00 PMBengaluru
Sri Lanka3rd ODI19-Dec-2619-Dec-26Sat2:00 PMAhmedabad
Sri Lanka1st T20I22-Dec-2622-Dec-26Tue7:00 PMRajkot
Sri Lanka2nd T20I24-Dec-2624-Dec-26Thu7:00 PMCuttack
Sri Lanka3rd T20I27-Dec-2627-Dec-26Sun7:00 PMPune
Zimbabwe1st ODI03-Jan-2703-Jan-27Sun2:00 PMKolkata
Zimbabwe2nd ODI06-Jan-2706-Jan-27Wed2:00 PMHyderabad
Zimbabwe3rd ODI09-Jan-2709-Jan-27Sat2:00 PMMumbai
Australia1st Test21-Jan-2725-Jan-27Thu9:30 AMNagpur
Australia2nd Test29-Jan-2702-Feb-27Fri9:30 AMChennai
Australia3rd Test11-Feb-2715-Feb-27Thu9:00 AMGuwahati
Australia4th Test19-Feb-2723-Feb-27Fri9:30 AMRanchi
Australia5th Test27-Feb-2703-Mar-27Sat9:30 AMAhmedabad
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