India's 2026-27 Home Season Fixtures Announced: Full Schedule, Opponents And Key Details

Following India's historic T20 World Cup triumph earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed Team India's international home calendar for the 2026-27 season, laying out a packed schedule that culminates in a five-match home Test series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India will host West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia across the season, with a total of 22 international matches to be played in 17 cities, underlining the board's push to take top-tier cricket to a wider fan base across the country.

The season for the Men in Blue will begin with the West Indies tour of India, which will feature 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is from September 27 to October 17, 2026.

Sri Lanka are the next visiting team, with the Lankan Lions scheduled to close out the year with 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is from December 13 to December 27, 2026.

Zimbabwe will be the first team to visit the Indian shores in 2027, as they square up against the Men in Blue in a three-match ODI series from January 3 to 9.

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The home season ends with the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, with a five-test series that kicks off on January 25 in Nagpur.

Here's a look at the full schedule of home fixtures for India's home season 2026-27

Tour Match Start Date End Date Day Time Venue West Indies 1st ODI 27-Sep-26 27-Sep-26 Sun 2:00 PM Trivandrum West Indies 2nd ODI 30-Sep-26 30-Sep-26 Wed 2:00 PM Guwahati West Indies 3rd ODI 03-Oct-26 03-Oct-26 Sat 2:00 PM New Chandigarh West Indies 1st T20I 06-Oct-26 06-Oct-26 Tue 7:00 PM Lucknow West Indies 2nd T20I 09-Oct-26 09-Oct-26 Fri 7:00 PM Ranchi West Indies 3rd T20I 11-Oct-26 11-Oct-26 Sun 7:00 PM Indore West Indies 4th T20I 14-Oct-26 14-Oct-26 Wed 7:00 PM Hyderabad West Indies 5th T20I 17-Oct-26 17-Oct-26 Sat 7:00 PM Bengaluru Sri Lanka 1st ODI 13-Dec-26 13-Dec-26 Sun 2:00 PM Delhi Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 16-Dec-26 16-Dec-26 Wed 2:00 PM Bengaluru Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 19-Dec-26 19-Dec-26 Sat 2:00 PM Ahmedabad Sri Lanka 1st T20I 22-Dec-26 22-Dec-26 Tue 7:00 PM Rajkot Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 24-Dec-26 24-Dec-26 Thu 7:00 PM Cuttack Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 27-Dec-26 27-Dec-26 Sun 7:00 PM Pune Zimbabwe 1st ODI 03-Jan-27 03-Jan-27 Sun 2:00 PM Kolkata Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 06-Jan-27 06-Jan-27 Wed 2:00 PM Hyderabad Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 09-Jan-27 09-Jan-27 Sat 2:00 PM Mumbai Australia 1st Test 21-Jan-27 25-Jan-27 Thu 9:30 AM Nagpur Australia 2nd Test 29-Jan-27 02-Feb-27 Fri 9:30 AM Chennai Australia 3rd Test 11-Feb-27 15-Feb-27 Thu 9:00 AM Guwahati Australia 4th Test 19-Feb-27 23-Feb-27 Fri 9:30 AM Ranchi Australia 5th Test 27-Feb-27 03-Mar-27 Sat 9:30 AM Ahmedabad

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