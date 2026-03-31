Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming: How To Watch PBKS Vs GT IPL 2026 Match?

Match 4 of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League will see Punjab Kings welcome Gujarat Titans at their home ground of Mullanpur Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

PBKS and GT had a phenomenal run last season as they finished first and third respectively on the points table. While Punjab went all the way to the final, Gujarat saw their season end with a defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

Punjab, led by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Ricky Ponting, are eyeing their first IPL title. For this season, the team has largely banked on the same set of players that helped it qualify for the finals.

Australia's Ben Dwarshuis and Cooper Connolly and uncapped duo of Praveen Dubey and Vishal Nishad are the new entrants in the squad. Among the new signings, Connolly is likely to play a major role for the team this year. The all-rounder, though, will play purely as a batter for sometime as Cricket Australia has asked him to not bowl, keeping in mind his back issues. With a largely unchanged squad and with Iyer and Pointing at the helm of affairs, PBKS is expected to have another phenomenal season this time too.

Gujarat has steadily built their reputation for consistency, reaching the playoffs in three of their four seasons so far. The 2022 champions will once again be led by Shubman Gill. At the previous auction, they added three overseas player in Jason Holder, Tom Banton and Luke Wood, while balancing that experience with Indian uncapped talents Ashok Sharma and Prithvi Raj. The team missed Kagiso Rabada dearly last year and it would hope that the South African speedster is fit all through the season.

PBKS vs GT: Date, Time, Venue

The match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans is scheduled to start from 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

PBKS vs GT: Probable Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan

How to Watch Live Telecast?

The game will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports television channels.

Where to Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Dates, Schedule, Venues, Teams, Full Squads, Live Streaming And More

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