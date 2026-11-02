Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: Where To Watch AFC Champions League Match In India

Al Nassr will travel to Uzbekistan to take on Pakhtakor in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday, November 2.
Al Nassr are ninth in the West region table with three points from two matches, while Pakhtakor are 12th with two points from three games. Al Nassr have a match in hand, but both teams will be aiming to collect points as the league phase continues.
Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr: Match Timing
The Pakhtakor vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite match will kick off at 7:15 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday, November 2.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's Emotional Message After Beating Lionel Messi In Historic Ballon d'Or Vote: 'Football Belongs To The Fans'
Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr: Venue
The match will be played at Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr: Recent League Form
Pakhtakor: D-D-L
Al Nassr: L-W
Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr: AFC Champions League Elite Standings
Al Nassr currently occupy ninth place in the West region standings with three points from two matches.
Pakhtakor are 12th with two points from three games. The top eight teams in the league phase advance to the next stage, making the fixture an opportunity for both clubs to move closer to the qualification places.
Position
Team
Played
Wins
Draws
Losses
Goal Difference
Points
9
Al Nassr
2
1
0
1
-2
3
12
Pakhtakor
3
0
2
1
-1
2
Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr: Head-To-Head
Both teams are playing their first match against each other.
Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr: Likely Lineups
Pakhtakor: Sanjar Kuvvatov (GK); Khozhiakbar Alijonov, Zaid Tahseen, Mukhammadrasul Abdumazhidov, Dilshod Saitov; Abdurauf Bo'riyev, Bashar Resan; Flamarion, Sardor Sobirkhuzhaev, Ibrokhim Ibrokhimov; Aymen Hussein.
Al Nassr: Bento (GK); Nawaf Boushal, Iñigo Martínez, Abdullah Al-Amri, Ayman Yahya; Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Samú Costa; Ângelo Gabriel, João Félix, Sadio Mané; Abdulrahman Sufyani.
How To Watch Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr Live Telecast?
There is currently no confirmed Indian television channel listed for this particular fixture.
ALSO READ: 'Cristiano Ronaldo Let Manchester United Down': Former Boss Erik Ten Hag Makes Massive Claim
How To Watch Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr Live Streaming?
The Pakhtakor vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.