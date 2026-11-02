Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: Where To Watch AFC Champions League Match In India

Al Nassr will travel to Uzbekistan to take on Pakhtakor in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday, November 2.

Al Nassr are ninth in the West region table with three points from two matches, while Pakhtakor are 12th with two points from three games. Al Nassr have a match in hand, but both teams will be aiming to collect points as the league phase continues.

Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr: Match Timing

The Pakhtakor vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite match will kick off at 7:15 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday, November 2.

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Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr: Venue

The match will be played at Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr: Recent League Form

Pakhtakor: D-D-L

Al Nassr: L-W

Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr: AFC Champions League Elite Standings

Al Nassr currently occupy ninth place in the West region standings with three points from two matches.

Pakhtakor are 12th with two points from three games. The top eight teams in the league phase advance to the next stage, making the fixture an opportunity for both clubs to move closer to the qualification places.

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 9 Al Nassr 2 1 0 1 -2 3 12 Pakhtakor 3 0 2 1 -1 2

Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr: Head-To-Head

Both teams are playing their first match against each other.

Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr: Likely Lineups

Pakhtakor: Sanjar Kuvvatov (GK); Khozhiakbar Alijonov, Zaid Tahseen, Mukhammadrasul Abdumazhidov, Dilshod Saitov; Abdurauf Bo'riyev, Bashar Resan; Flamarion, Sardor Sobirkhuzhaev, Ibrokhim Ibrokhimov; Aymen Hussein.

Al Nassr: Bento (GK); Nawaf Boushal, Iñigo Martínez, Abdullah Al-Amri, Ayman Yahya; Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Samú Costa; Ângelo Gabriel, João Félix, Sadio Mané; Abdulrahman Sufyani.

How To Watch Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr Live Telecast?

There is currently no confirmed Indian television channel listed for this particular fixture.

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How To Watch Pakhtakor Vs Al Nassr Live Streaming?

The Pakhtakor vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

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