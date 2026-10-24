Odisha FC vs NorthEastUnited FC Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

Odisha FC will take on NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season on Saturday, October 24.

NorthEast United FC have made an impressive start to their campaign, winning both their opening matches to move to the top of the standings.

The Highlanders defeated Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 before registering a 4-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: ISL 2026-27 Schedule: Fixtures; Match Timings; Where To Watch Indian Super League Live Streaming, Telecast?

Odisha FC, meanwhile, are searching for their first win of the season. They began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Punjab FC before playing out a 1-1 draw against Inter Kashi. The hosts will be keen to make the most of home advantage and get their campaign back on track.

NorthEast United's Alaeddine Ajaraie will be one to watch after scoring twice and providing an assist in the victory over Kerala Blasters.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Kick-off Time

The Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, October 24.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Venue

The match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, in Odisha

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 16

Odisha FC won: 9

NorthEast United FC won: 5

Draw: 2

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC: Hrithik Tiwari (GK), Vanlalzuidika, Thoiba M, Stephen Eze, Saviour Gama, Puitea, Manu Molina, Rahim Ali, Nandhakumar Sekar, Giorgi Aburjania, Mahmoud Eid

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Abdul Rabeeh, Pramveer, Eneko Satrustegui, Nikhil Barla, Antonio Moyano, Muthu Mayakkannan, Macarton Louis Nickson, Alaeddine Ajaraie, Jithin MS, Ethyan Gonzalez

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Live Telecast

The upcoming Indian Super League contest will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

ALSO READ: ISL Gets New Title Sponsor, League Renamed MG Indian Super League

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC: Live Streaming

The match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV with an active subscription and on the Indian Super League YouTube channel for free.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.