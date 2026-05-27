New Zealand vs Ireland Test Match 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming And More

A four-day Test between Ireland and New Zealand is slated to take place from May 27 to 30. Ireland is preparing for its 13th Test match, scheduled to take place at Stormont, Belfast. New Zealand have received a timely boost ahead of the tour, with fast bowlers Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke returning to the Test set-up.

Jamieson is poised to make his first appearance in the format since February 2024, while O'Rourke is back in whites for the first time since the Zimbabwe encounter in August 2025. The pair strengthens an already formidable pace attack assembled to make the most of English-style conditions. Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner have all been included for both legs of the tour, while Michael Rae and Kristian Clarke will feature only during the Ireland fixtures.

New Zealand have included Ben Sears for the Ireland fixtures, although he is expected to serve as the 16th travelling reserve for the Tests against England.

Ireland will once again be led by Andrew Balbirnie, who is preparing for his 10th outing as Test captain. The squad, though, has been weakened by the absence of several key players, with Paul Stirling, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Gavin Hoey and Jordan Neill sidelined due to injuries.

Tom Latham's New Zealand side enters the series in a strong position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 rankings, sitting second with a points percentage of 77.78. The race for a place in the final remains intense, with only the top two teams earning the chance to compete for the trophy at Lord's. However, the New Zealand vs Ireland Test match is not part of the WTC cycle.

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New Zealand vs Ireland Test Match 2026: Date

The New Zealand vs Ireland Test match is scheduled from May 27 to 30.

New Zealand vs Ireland Test Match 2026: Time

The New Zealand vs Ireland Test match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST.

New Zealand vs Ireland Test Match 2026: Venue

The New Zealand vs Ireland Test match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

New Zealand vs Ireland Test Match 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Ireland Test match on the FanCode app and website.

New Zealand vs Ireland Test Match 2026: Squads

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Kristian Clarke (Ireland only), Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae (Ireland only), Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (Ireland and 16th Travelling reserve for England), Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young (Ireland only).

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, Stephen Doheny, Jake Egan, Matthew Humphreys, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Reuben Wilson, Craig Young

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