New Zealand vs Egypt Highlights: Salah Scores As The Pharaohs Notch Their First-Ever World Cup Win

Mohamed Salah produced a captain's performance as Egypt came from behind to secure a historic 3-1 victory over New Zealand in their Group G clash on Monday (Sunday in the US), earning the country's first-ever World Cup win and moving the Pharaohs to the top of the standings.

Egypt struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half and fell behind when New Zealand defender Finn Surman rose highest from a corner to head home the opener. The All Whites looked comfortable for long periods and carried their advantage into halftime, but Egypt emerged as a transformed side after the break.

The turnaround began in the 58th minute when Mostafa Zico headed in Mohamed Hany's cross to bring Egypt level. With momentum firmly on their side, the Pharaohs continued to push forward and were rewarded again nine minutes later when Salah combined brilliantly with Zico before calmly slotting the ball into the far corner to give Egypt the lead. The Liverpool star remained at the heart of Egypt's attacks and almost scored a second goal late on before providing an assist from a corner, which substitute Mahmoud Trezeguet converted with a diving header to put the result beyond doubt.

The victory lifted Egypt to four points from two matches following their opening draw against Belgium and significantly boosted their hopes of reaching the knockout stage. New Zealand, who were also held to a draw by Iran in their first game, remain bottom of the group with one point after surrendering another lead.

The final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations among the Egyptian players and supporters, with Salah leading the celebrations after helping his nation achieve a landmark result on the biggest stage. Egypt will now face Iran in a crucial final group match, while New Zealand take on Belgium as the battle for qualification intensifies.

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