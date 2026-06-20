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MLC 2026: Points Table, Schedule, Live Telecast And Streaming Details In India

The MLC 2026 started off with a high-scoring game between the Seattle Orcas and the Texas Super Kings.

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MLC 2026: Points Table, Schedule, Live Telecast And Streaming Details In India
Texas Super Kings lead the MLC 2026 standings with 2 points.
X/MLCricket

Major League Cricket (MLC) started off its latest edition with a bang. Six teams are battling it out for the top glory - the Los Angeles Knight Riders, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, Washington Freedom,  San Francisco Unicorns and MI New York. The T20 tournament, which is hosted in the US, started off its fourth edition with a high stakes game between the Seattle Orcas and the Texas Super Kings.

The Seattle Orcas set up a massive total of 220 runs. However, the Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, managed to cross the victory line with ease. Du Plessies scored an unbeaten 113 off 52 deliveries to guide his team to victory.

The Los Angeles Knight Riders managed to beat the San Francisco Unicorns by 7 wickets. After a defeat in their first fixture, the Seattle Orcas eked out a win in a high-scoring clash against Washington Freedom.

With the tournament just in its starting stage, fans have a lot of exciting fixtures to look forward to. Players like Sunil Narine, Marco Jansen, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim Seifert and Keshav Maharaj will be part of the MLC 2026.

Ravichandran Ashwin will make his debut for a T20 league other than the IPL with the MLC. A member of the San Francisco Unicorns, Ashiwn did not feature as part of the playing XI in the team's first game.

Major League Cricket 2026: Points Table

Texas Super Kings lead the table with 2 points after their win over the Seattle Orcas. The Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas also have 2 points each. Two-time champions MY New York have yet to play a game. Their first fixture is on June 21 (June 22 in India).

TeamMatchesWonLostPoints
Texas Super Kings1102
Los Angeles Knight Riders1102
Seattle Orcas2112
San Francisco Unicorns1010
Washington Freedom1010
MI New York0000

Major League Cricket 2026: Schedule

The tournament started on June 18 (June 19 in India). Both the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 games will take place in Oakland on July 15 (July 16 in India). The Eliminator 2 will be held on July 16 (July 17 in India) and the final on July 18 (July 19 in India).

DateMatchTime (IST)Venue
June 21Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns2:00 a.m.Dallas
June 21MI New York vs Washington Freedom6:00 a.m.Dallas
June 22Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas2:00 a.m.Dallas
June 22Texas Super Kings vs MI New York6:00 a.m.Dallas
June 25San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings7:00 a.m.Oakland
June 26Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom7:00 a.m.Oakland
June 27MI New York vs Texas Super Kings3:00 a.m.Oakland
June 27San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas7:00 a.m.Oakland
June 28Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York3:00 a.m.Oakland
June 28Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom7:00 a.m.Oakland
June 29Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas3:00 a.m.Oakland
June 29San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom7:00 a.m.Oakland
July 2Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom7:00 a.m.Pomona
July 3MI New York vs Seattle Orcas7:00 a.m.Pomona
July 4Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings7:00 a.m.Pomona
July 5San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom3:00 a.m.Pomona
July 5Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York7:00 a.m.Pomona
July 6Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings3:00 a.m.Pomona
July 6MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns7:00 a.m.Pomona
July 9MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns6:00 a.m.Dallas
July 10Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom6:00 a.m.Dallas
July 11MI New York vs Seattle Orcas2:00 a.m.Dallas
July 11Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns6:00 a.m.Dallas
July 12Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom2:00 a.m.Dallas
July 12San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas6:00 a.m.Dallas
July 13MI New York vs Washington Freedom2:00 a.m.Dallas
July 13Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders6:00 a.m.Dallas
July 16Qualifier (TBA vs TBA)3:00 a.m.Oakland
July 16Eliminator 1 (TBA vs TBA)7:00 a.m.Oakland
July 17Eliminator 2 (TBA vs TBA)7:00 a.m.Oakland
July 19Final (TBA vs TBA)7:00 a.m.Oakland

How To Watch Major League Cricket Live In India?

Fans can watch the live telecast of all the MLC 2026 games live on the Star Sports Network.

ALSO READ: How To Watch MLC 2026 In Rest Of The World?

How To Stream Major League Cricket Matches In India?

The live streaming of all Major League Cricket 2026 fixtures is available on the JioHotstar website and app.

ALSO READ: Why Is Rishabh Pant Taking A Rs 12 Crore Pay Cut To Leave LSG For Delhi Capitals In Blockbuster IPL Trade

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