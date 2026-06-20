MLC 2026: Points Table, Schedule, Live Telecast And Streaming Details In India

Major League Cricket (MLC) started off its latest edition with a bang. Six teams are battling it out for the top glory - the Los Angeles Knight Riders, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, Washington Freedom, San Francisco Unicorns and MI New York. The T20 tournament, which is hosted in the US, started off its fourth edition with a high stakes game between the Seattle Orcas and the Texas Super Kings.



The Seattle Orcas set up a massive total of 220 runs. However, the Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, managed to cross the victory line with ease. Du Plessies scored an unbeaten 113 off 52 deliveries to guide his team to victory.



The Los Angeles Knight Riders managed to beat the San Francisco Unicorns by 7 wickets. After a defeat in their first fixture, the Seattle Orcas eked out a win in a high-scoring clash against Washington Freedom.



With the tournament just in its starting stage, fans have a lot of exciting fixtures to look forward to. Players like Sunil Narine, Marco Jansen, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim Seifert and Keshav Maharaj will be part of the MLC 2026.



Ravichandran Ashwin will make his debut for a T20 league other than the IPL with the MLC. A member of the San Francisco Unicorns, Ashiwn did not feature as part of the playing XI in the team's first game.

Major League Cricket 2026: Points Table

Texas Super Kings lead the table with 2 points after their win over the Seattle Orcas. The Los Angeles Knight Riders and Seattle Orcas also have 2 points each. Two-time champions MY New York have yet to play a game. Their first fixture is on June 21 (June 22 in India).

Team Matches Won Lost Points Texas Super Kings 1 1 0 2 Los Angeles Knight Riders 1 1 0 2 Seattle Orcas 2 1 1 2 San Francisco Unicorns 1 0 1 0 Washington Freedom 1 0 1 0 MI New York 0 0 0 0

Major League Cricket 2026: Schedule

The tournament started on June 18 (June 19 in India). Both the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 games will take place in Oakland on July 15 (July 16 in India). The Eliminator 2 will be held on July 16 (July 17 in India) and the final on July 18 (July 19 in India).

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 21 Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns 2:00 a.m. Dallas June 21 MI New York vs Washington Freedom 6:00 a.m. Dallas June 22 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas 2:00 a.m. Dallas June 22 Texas Super Kings vs MI New York 6:00 a.m. Dallas June 25 San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings 7:00 a.m. Oakland June 26 Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom 7:00 a.m. Oakland June 27 MI New York vs Texas Super Kings 3:00 a.m. Oakland June 27 San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas 7:00 a.m. Oakland June 28 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York 3:00 a.m. Oakland June 28 Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom 7:00 a.m. Oakland June 29 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas 3:00 a.m. Oakland June 29 San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom 7:00 a.m. Oakland July 2 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom 7:00 a.m. Pomona July 3 MI New York vs Seattle Orcas 7:00 a.m. Pomona July 4 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings 7:00 a.m. Pomona July 5 San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom 3:00 a.m. Pomona July 5 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs MI New York 7:00 a.m. Pomona July 6 Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings 3:00 a.m. Pomona July 6 MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns 7:00 a.m. Pomona July 9 MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns 6:00 a.m. Dallas July 10 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom 6:00 a.m. Dallas July 11 MI New York vs Seattle Orcas 2:00 a.m. Dallas July 11 Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns 6:00 a.m. Dallas July 12 Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom 2:00 a.m. Dallas July 12 San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas 6:00 a.m. Dallas July 13 MI New York vs Washington Freedom 2:00 a.m. Dallas July 13 Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders 6:00 a.m. Dallas July 16 Qualifier (TBA vs TBA) 3:00 a.m. Oakland July 16 Eliminator 1 (TBA vs TBA) 7:00 a.m. Oakland July 17 Eliminator 2 (TBA vs TBA) 7:00 a.m. Oakland July 19 Final (TBA vs TBA) 7:00 a.m. Oakland

How To Watch Major League Cricket Live In India?

Fans can watch the live telecast of all the MLC 2026 games live on the Star Sports Network.

ALSO READ: How To Watch MLC 2026 In Rest Of The World?

How To Stream Major League Cricket Matches In India?

The live streaming of all Major League Cricket 2026 fixtures is available on the JioHotstar website and app.



ALSO READ: Why Is Rishabh Pant Taking A Rs 12 Crore Pay Cut To Leave LSG For Delhi Capitals In Blockbuster IPL Trade

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