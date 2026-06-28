Lionel Messi Free-Kick Takes Argentina Past Jordan, Extends World Cup Goal Tally To Six

Lionel Messi scored from a free-kick as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1 in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match at the Dallas Stadium on Sunday (Saturday in the US), taking his tournament tally to six goals and extending his lead in the Golden Boot race.

Messi came off the bench in the 60th minute to replace Lautaro Martínez. After winning a free-kick around 25 yards from goal, the Argentina captain curled a left-footed effort into the bottom corner beyond goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila.

The victory completed Argentina's group-stage campaign with three wins from three matches, securing top spot in Group J. Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martínez also scored as the defending champions finished the group stage with a perfect record.

Messi Extends Golden Boot Lead

The goal moved Messi to six goals in the tournament, putting him clear at the top of the Golden Boot standings. Brazil's Vinícius Júnior, Norway's Erling Haaland, and France pair Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé have each scored four goals.

Historic World Cup Record

Messi's strike also made him the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches.

The match report stated that Messi replaced Lautaro Martínez in the 60th minute before scoring from a free-kick after being fouled. The report added that the goal sealed Argentina's 3-1 win over Jordan.

Also Read: Portugal Vs Colombia Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo Fails To Score As Both Teams Reach World Cup Round Of 32

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