Jammu And Kashmir vs Puducherry Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy Match In India

Defending Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir will take on Puducherry in the fourth round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy Elite Group A at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir come into the fray after a topsy-turvy start to their campaign. The title holders have so far played three matches, drawing two and losing one. The only loss was against Vidarbha, who chased it down and won by three wickets.

The team will try to utilise home ground and return to winning ways against Puducherry.

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Puducherry, meanwhile, will aim to put up a strong performance against the defending champions and collect valuable points in the Elite Group A standings.

The four-day contest will be an important opportunity for both sides to strengthen their position in the Ranji Trophy league stage.

Jammu And Kashmir vs Puducherry: Date

The Jammu and Kashmir vs Puducherry Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match will take place from Monday, November 2, to Thursday, November 5.

Jammu And Kashmir vs Puducherry: Time

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Monday, November 2.

Jammu And Kashmir vs Puducherry: Venue

The match will take place at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu And Kashmir vs Puducherry: Recent Form

Jammu and Kashmir have played three matches in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season so far, having two draws and one defeat.

Their campaign kicked off with a draw against Madhya Pradesh in Srinagar. They were beaten by three wickets by Vidarbha and then held Baroda to a draw.

The defending champions will look to beat Puducherry and strengthen their campaign.

Jammu And Kashmir vs Puducherry: Live Streaming In India

The Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season is available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

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Jammu And Kashmir vs Puducherry: Live Telecast In India

Selected Ranji Trophy 2026-27 matches are telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Jammu And Kashmir vs Puducherry: Squads

Jammu And Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Qamran Iqbal, Paras Dogra (c), Kawalpreet Singh, Shubham Pundir, Abdul Samad, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sahil Lotra, Abid Mushtaq, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Umran Malik, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir Mir, Waseem Bashir, Vanshaj Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Auqib Nabi.

Puducherry: Mohit Kale, Nikhil Gangta, Neyan Shyam Kangayan (c), Logesh Prabagaran, Tahir Bhat, Karan Kannan, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Aman Khan, Prasad Pawar, Ankit Sharma, Gaurav Yadav, Sagar Trivedi, Sagar Udeshi, Vijai Raja, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan.

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