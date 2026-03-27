Iran Football Team Hold School Bags In Protest Over Children Killed In School Bombing

Iran's men's national football team made a striking tribute before their friendly against Nigeria on Friday, holding children's schoolbags during the national anthem and wearing black armbands to honour schoolgirls killed in a deadly strike on a school in Minab, according to Reuters.

The symbolic gesture came just before kickoff in Antalya in southern Turkiye. In the video shared by Iranian state backed media outlet Press TV, the schoolbags, pink and purple decorated with ribbons, were shown held close to the players' chests as the anthem played.

Iran's National Football Team held children's schoolbags during the national anthem in tribute to the Iranian children killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school in Minab.



Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/LWoNSpkc2J pic.twitter.com/VfRDjmSpxt — Press TV ???? (@PressTV) March 27, 2026

A team official said the act was meant as a show of solidarity with the victims of the attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School. Iran said more than 175 people, including 165 girls and their teachers, were killed on the ​first day of the joint US-Israeli strikes on the country, according to reports.

Images from the match quickly spread on social media, showing the squad standing in formation with the bags in hand, turning the pre-match anthem into a moment of remembrance.

Earlier this month, members of Iran's women's national Football team remained silent during the national anthem at an Asian Cup match, leading state TV in Tehran to call them "traitors"

US President Donald Trump said that while Iran's national team would be welcome to play in the US, concerns about their "life and safety" might make it inappropriate. Iran's football federation added that it is in discussions with FIFA, the sport's global governing body, about possibly moving its World Cup matches from the US to Mexico.

The Iranian team was defeated 2-1 by Nigeria on Friday and is scheduled to face Costa Rica in another friendly match in Turkiye on Tuesday.

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