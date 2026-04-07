WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hammers Jasprit Bumrah For Two Massive Sixes

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has further enhanced his credentials as one of the most fearless opening batters. The 15-year-old has done something that very few batters in modern day cricket even dream of doing - hammering Jasprit Bumrah for a six.

The young gun did that on the very first delivery he faced from the pace ace.

On the first ball of the the second over of the Rajasthan Royals innings, Sooryavanshi swung his bat nonchalantly and dispatched the ball over mid-on for a massive six. Hitting Bumrah for one six was not enough for the diminutive batter as he punished Bumrah for one more six. This time the ball went over deep square leg!

Seeing the ball fly, all Bumrah could do was smile!

Did that really just happen? ????



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi takes on Jasprit Bumrah and sends the very first ball for six ????#TATAIPL 2026 | #RRvMI | LIVE NOW ???? https://t.co/Dc4qz69QC4 pic.twitter.com/StgUliQxj7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 7, 2026

The match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals is off to delayed start following a prolonged spell of rain in Guwahati. The game has been reduced to a 11-over per side affair.

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