IPL 2026 Points Table: Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shine As RCB Go Top; LSG Stuck In 7th

Royal Challengers Bengaluru climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with a dominant win over Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 15. RCB's bowlers set up the result by dismissing LSG for 146, before Virat Kohli's 49 off 34 balls set the stage for a comfortable chase which was sealed with five wickets and 29 balls to spare.

Rasikh Salam Dar led the bowling effort for the defending champions with 4/24, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 3/27 cleaned up the lower order. Krunal Pandya also chipped in with 2/38 to reach the milestone of 100 IPL wickets.

Mitchell Marsh (40), Ayush Badoni (38) and Mukul Choudhary (39) were the only batters to post scores of note, with Aiden Markram (12) the only other player to reach double-figures.

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In response, RCB maintained a brisk scoring rate despite early wickets, with Rajat Patidar (27 off 13) and Jitesh Sharma (23 off 9) providing quickfire contributions. The defining knock was that of Virat Kohli who walked out as am Impact Substitute for the first time in his IPL career.

The 37-year-old scored 49 off 34 balls, taking his season's tally up to 228 runs to snatch the Orange Cap away from Heinrich Klaasen.

The win sees RCB move up to top spot on the table, courtesy their impressive net run rate of 1.503, the highest in the league. LSG meanwhile remain rooted in the bottom half of the table after suffering their third defeat in five games.

Here's how the IPL 2026 Points Table stands after RCB vs LSG match:

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 5 4 1 0 8 1.503 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 5 4 1 0 8 0.889 3 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 4 3 0 1 7 0.72 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 5 2 3 0 4 0.576 5 Delhi Capitals (DC) 4 2 2 0 4 0.322 6 Gujarat Titans (GT) 4 2 2 0 4 -0.029 7 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 5 2 3 0 4 -0.804 8 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 5 2 3 0 4 -0.846 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 4 1 3 0 2 -0.772 10 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 4 0 3 1 1 -1.383

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