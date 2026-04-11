IPL 2026 Points Table: Shreyas Iyer's Unbeaten 69 Leads PBKS To Victory After Priyansh Arya's 16-Ball Fifty vs SRH

Punjab Kings moved up to second spot on the IPL 2026 points table with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 17 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on April 11, powered by captain's knock from Shreyas Iyer who built on a high-tempo start from both openers.

Priyansh Arya (57) raced to a 16-ball fifty, and along with Prabhsimran Singh (51) set the platform for PBKS's chase of 220.

With the base established, Iyer took over in the middle overs. The PBKS captain paced the chase efficiently, scoring an unbeaten 69* off just 33 balls (5 fours, 5 sixes). His innings ensured there were no nerves, keeping the asking rate under control.

Earlier, SRH posted 219/6 after a dominant start from their opening pair. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head added 120 for the opening wicket, with SRH racing past 100 in just 5.5 overs.

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Abhishek led the charge with a 28-ball 74, striking eight sixes and five fours, while Head contributed with 38 off 23 to anchor the stand.

However, PBKS pulled things back at the death. After conceding 120 in the first 8 overs, Punjab restricted SRH to just 99 runs in the next 12 overs. Shashank Singh (2/20) struck at crucial moments, and Xavier Bartlett delivered a tight final over, conceding only five runs.

The late squeeze proved decisive, allowing PBKS to chase down the target and secure a result that powers them to second on the table.

Here's how the IPL 2026 Points Table stands after PBKS vs SRH:

Pos Teams Matches Played Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate 1 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 4 4 0 0 8 2.055 2 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 4 3 0 1 7 0.72 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 3 2 1 0 4 1.231 4 Delhi Capitals (DC) 3 2 1 0 4 0.811 5 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 3 2 1 0 4 -0.359 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 4 1 3 0 2 -0.024 7 Gujarat Titans (GT) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.27 8 Mumbai Indians (MI) 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715 9 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 0 2 1 1 -1.315 10 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

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