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IPL 2026 Points Table: Sanju Samson Ton Takes CSK Off Bottom Spot With Win Over DC

Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of IPL 2026 with a 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals at Chepauk, moving off the bottom of the points table.

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Sanju Samson Ton Takes CSK Off Bottom Spot With Win Over DC
Samson became the first wicket-keeper batter to score a century for CSK.
X/@IPL

Chennai Super Kings opened their account in IPL 2026 with a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals at Chepauk, securing two points after three consecutive losses to move off the bottom of the table.

Put in to bat, CSK posted a commanding 212/2, driven by Sanju Samson's unbeaten 115* off 56 balls, the first century of the season. After three single-digit scores with CSK, Samson finally announced his arrival with an innings filled with authority, striking 15 fours and four sixes.

He was well supported by Ayush Mhatre, who made 59, with the duo stitching together a 113-run partnership for the second wicket to set the platform. A late cameo from Shivam Dube ensured CSK crossed the 200-mark.

In response, Delhi Capitals got off to a brisk start through Pathum Nissanka (41) but lost momentum once wickets began to fall through the middle overs. Tristan Stubbs' 60 off 38 balls kept the chase alive briefly, but the required rate climbed steadily.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Roars In Yellow With Maiden CSK Century At Chepauk — Watch

Jamie Overton (4/18) led CSK's bowling effort with a decisive spell that broke the back of DC's middle order, while Anshul Kamboj (3/35) chipped in with key wickets at either end of the innings. Delhi were eventually bowled out for 189, falling short despite a competitive start.

The result sees CSK secure their first win of the season to move off the bottom of the table, leaving KKR as the only winless side in IPL 2026. DC meanwhile remain rooted to fourth spot after two wins and two defeats.

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 table stands after CSK vs DC at Chepauk: 

PosTeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesNo ResultsPointsNet Run Rate
1Rajasthan Royals (RR)440082.055
2Punjab Kings (PBKS)430170.72
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)321041.231
4Delhi Capitals (DC)422040.322
5Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)32104-0.359
6Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)41302-0.024
7Gujarat Titans (GT)31202-0.27
8Mumbai Indians (MI)31202-0.715
9Chennai Super Kings (CSK)41302-1.532
10Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)30211-1.315

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: The Ghost 'Debut' Of Praful Hinge, Does It Count For The Vidarbha Pacer?

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Sanju Samson Ton Takes CSK Off Bottom Spot With Win Over DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Sanju Samson Ton Takes CSK Off Bottom Spot With Win Over DC

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