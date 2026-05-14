IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios Explained: What RCB, GT, SRH, CSK, RR, DC, PBKS And KKR Need To Qualify

The race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs is intensifying, with eight teams still battling for the top four spots. While Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are out of the reckoning, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are still in the hunt.

Ahead of Match 58 between Punjab and Mumbai, here's a breakdown of where each side stands in the qualification race and what they need to do to seal a playoff berth.

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Teams Eliminated:

Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians

Playoff Qualification Scenarios

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Played: 12 | Points: 16 | NRR: 1.053

Remaining matches: vs PBKS, SRH

RCB currently sit atop the table and are on the verge of qualification. Winning both remaining matches would not only confirm their playoff spot but also secure a Top 2 finish.

Even one more victory should be enough, especially if it comes against Punjab Kings, taking them to 18 points without relying on net run rate. A defeat to PBKS, however, could leave them dependent on a few other outcomes despite having the best NRR in the competition.

If RCB remain on 16 points, their superior net run rate could still work heavily in their favour.

2. Gujarat Titans

Played: 12 | Points: 16 | NRR: 0.551

Remaining matches: vs KKR, CSK

GT are among the two teams capable of finishing on 20 points. Winning both remaining matches would guarantee them a Top 2 finish.

If they end on 18 points, beating Chennai Super Kings would be particularly important to secure qualification outright. A win over KKR alone may still leave them relying on other results and NRR.

Should GT lose both games and stay on 16 points, qualification would depend entirely on other outcomes and net run rate. Their healthy NRR, boosted by the massive win over SRH, remains a key advantage.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Played: 12 | Points: 14 | NRR: 0.331

Remaining matches: vs CSK, RCB

SRH can directly qualify by winning both remaining fixtures and reaching 18 points.

If they finish on 16, defeating CSK becomes crucial. A win only against RCB could leave them dependent on multiple other results.

With several teams still capable of touching 16 or more points, the clash against CSK could effectively become a must-win encounter for Hyderabad.

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4. Punjab Kings

Played: 11 | Points: 13 | NRR: 0.428

Remaining matches: vs MI, RCB, LSG

PBKS remain firmly in contention. Winning all three matches would take them to 19 points and confirm qualification.

Even two wins may be enough, although they could then depend on results involving GT, RCB, CSK and RR. One victory alone would complicate matters significantly amid the crowded mid-table battle.

Punjab are still alive at 13 points, but they would need several favourable results elsewhere if they fail to build momentum quickly.

5. Chennai Super Kings

Played: 11 | Points: 12 | NRR: 0.185

Remaining matches: vs LSG, SRH, GT

CSK have kept themselves alive in the playoff race. Winning all three games would take them to 18 points, though NRR may still become important.

If they finish on 16, the match against SRH could prove decisive. Ending on 14 points would leave CSK heavily dependent on results involving multiple teams.

Any more than one defeat would virtually end their campaign.

6. Rajasthan Royals

Played: 11 | Points: 12 | NRR: 0.082

Remaining matches: vs DC, LSG, MI

RR can still reach 18 points, though qualification may eventually come down to NRR.

A finish on 16 points would leave them relying on results involving SRH, PBKS and CSK, while ending on 14 would make qualification highly unlikely.

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7. Delhi Capitals

Played: 12 | Points: 10 | NRR: -0.993

Remaining matches: vs RR, KKR

DC face the toughest task among the contenders due to their poor net run rate.

They must win both remaining matches to reach 14 points while also improving their NRR significantly. In addition, Delhi require several other results — and margins — to go in their favour.

8. Kolkata Knight Riders

Played: 11 | Points: 9 | NRR: -0.198

Remaining matches: vs GT, MI, DC

KKR's defeat to RCB has dealt a major blow to their playoff hopes. They can now only reach a maximum of 15 points, meaning they need several other results to align in their favour.

A finish on 13 points would realistically end their chances, while 11 or 9 points would officially eliminate them.

Here is the IPL 2026 points table as on May 13.

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 12 8 4 0 16 1.053 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 12 8 4 0 16 0.551 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 12 7 5 0 14 0.331 4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 11 6 4 1 13 0.428 5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 6 5 0 12 0.185 6 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 11 4 6 1 9 -0.198 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

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