IPL 2026: Is Cameron Green The Biggest Auction Bust? KKR's Rs 25.2 Crore Investment Fails To Fire

Cameron Green's woeful form in 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) continued on Tuesday night as he had a poor outing with the ball and bat. He conceded 30 runs in only two overs for Kolkata Knight Riders against the Chennai Super Kings on April 14 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He then got a godlen duck as he was bowled first ball.

The Aussie all-rounder was bought by KKR at the 2026 IPL auction for Rs. 25.2 crore. It made him the most expensive buy at the auction and third most expensive player in the IPL history behind Rishabh Pant (bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (bought by Punjab Kings for Rs.26.75 crore).

But it is increasingly looking like KKR might have overpaid for Green.

Also Read | IPL In Australia? Adelaide Oval Proposes Historic Move To Host Regular Season Match In 2027

First, Green is yet to bowl at full-tilt in a match this season. He did not bowl in KKR's first three matches of the season. When KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked why he did not bowl Green in the match against Mumbai Indians, he kept his response short and said: "Ask Cricket Australia."

It was later revealed that Green was not bowling as Cricket Australia was managing his lower-back injury and they had communicated to KKR about the same. Green did not bowl in international cricket from September 2024 to October 2025, after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his back.

He has only recently returned to bowling. In the game against LSG, he bowled for the first time this season and claimed the wicket of skipper Pant. However, he went wicketless against Chennai Super Kings. It appears he will need more time before he can complete his full quota of four overs, having bowled just two overs in both matches so far.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Likely To Return For Sunrisers Hyderabad On April 17

Batting a concern too

Green's struggles with the bat are also emerging as a concern for the three-time champions. Across five innings, he has managed scores of 18, 2, 4, 32* and 0, failing to find any consistency.

His dismissals have been equally varied - edging behind to the wicketkeeper, being run out, holing out in the deep, and getting clean bowled - highlighting the different ways in which he has faltered at the crease.

With the team lingering at the bottom of the points table, it is increasingly looking like KKR overpaid for Green at the auction.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.