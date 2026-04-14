IPL In Australia? Adelaide Oval Proposes Historic Move To Host Regular Season Match In 2027

The Adelaide Oval is exploring an ambitious proposal to host a regular-season Indian Premier League (IPL) match as early as March 2027, in what could mark a historic first for the tournament. If the plan materialises then it would be the first time that Australia would hold a game of the IPL.

According to a report on Sen.com the idea is driven by Adelaide Oval chairman Jamie Briggs and South Australian Cricket Association chief Will Rayner, has already been discussed with key stakeholders in recent weeks. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to be formally approached, those talks are expected to take place soon.

According to sources familiar with high-level discussions, the proposal could form part of a reciprocal arrangement, with Big Bash League (BBL) also exploring the possibility of staging a match in Chennai.

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The move reflects growing confidence among South Australian sporting authorities, inspired in part by global leagues like the National Football League successfully taking games overseas. Hosting an IPL fixture is seen as a major opportunity, with expectations of a sell-out crowd and massive global viewership, further boosting Adelaide's reputation as a sporting and tourism hub.

The city has already leveraged major events such as LIV Golf and the AFL's Gather Round to drive tourism, and officials believe an IPL match could deliver even greater economic impact. The South Australian government is backing the vision, citing a strong “halo effect” where large-scale events generate benefits far beyond match-day spending.

From a logistical standpoint, Adelaide Oval authorities are confident the venue can transition from a cricket ground to an AFL field within 48 hours. This flexibility could allow an IPL game to be staged in late March, shortly after the Australian football season begins and at the start of the IPL calendar. March is also considered ideal due to favorable weather conditions.

Key political and administrative figures, including South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, federal trade minister Don Farrell, and Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird, have been informally consulted. Tourism South Australia has also expressed early support, though several approvals are still required.

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Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg was briefed on the concept during the Sheffield Shield final, while Briggs has publicly confirmed the venue's interest in hosting an IPL game.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia is also examining the possibility of launching a future BBL season in Chennai. Expressions of interest have already been circulated among BBL franchises, though the proposal remains subject to approval from the BCCI.

If realised, the plan could signal a major step toward the globalization of franchise cricket, bringing the IPL to Australian shores for the first time.

So far, South Africa and the UAE are the only overseas venues to have hosted the Indian Premier League, either partially or in full. The tournament was relocated entirely to South Africa in 2009 due to a clash with India's General Elections. A similar situation arose in 2014, when the opening phase of the season was held in the UAE before the league returned to India for the remainder. The UAE later hosted IPL in 2020 (completely) and 2021 (partially), providing a secure bio-bubble environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Adelaide's proposal goes through, it would mark the first instance of an IPL match being staged overseas purely for commercial and expansion-driven purposes, rather than due to logistical or external constraints.

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