'Cannot Break A Contract You Haven't Received': Blessing Muzarabani's Camp Hits Back At PCB's PSL Ban

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani has hit back on his two-year Pakistan Super League (PSL) ban via a strongly-worded statement released by his agency on Sunday, April 19. World Sports Xchange, have challenged the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) claim of a contractual breach, claiming “You simply cannot breach a contract you have never received.”

The PCB had on April 14, banned Muzarabani from the 2027 and 2028 PSL editions, accusing the fast bowler of “a fundamental failure to honour agreed-upon commitments" and of undermining the "professional framework of the league.”

The PCB claimed that Muzarabani had backed out of a contract agreement with Islamabad United to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026 as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman.

However, Muzarabani's representatives have contested that version of events, arguing that no formal contract was ever signed.

In a detailed statement, the agency said that the agreement with Islamabad United was conditional on obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Zimbabwe Cricket, a process, they claim, which requires a formal PSL contract to be in place first.

According to the timeline shared, Islamabad United publicly announced the signing on February 13 despite the absence of a finalized contract.

By Feb. 27, the agency said, no agreement had been received, following which an IPL opportunity emerged with KKR who were in need of a replacement for Mustafizur.

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The agency has maintained that Muzarabani “cannot breach a contract he never received,” directly challenging the PCB's justification for the ban. It also described the punishment as excessive and inconsistent with previous cases, referencing past instances where players received lighter sanctions for similar withdrawals.

The statement further addressed the backlash faced by the Zimbabwe international, condemning the “vile” criticism directed at him on social media while emphasising his professionalism and engagement with fans of the PSL.

The PCB, meanwhile, had termed Muzarabani's withdrawal a “fundamental failure” to honour professional commitments, making this the strictest sanction of its kind in PSL history. "The sanction serves as a necessary measure to safeguard the professional environment of the PSL," the PCB had said.

South Africa's Corbin Bosch had previously received a one-year ban under similar circumstances, for walking out of a PSL contract to join Mumbai Indians in 2025.

The agency has urged the PSL to reconsider the sanction, framing the episode as an administrative lapse rather than player misconduct.

Despite the off-field controversy, 2026 has been a productive year for Muzarabani. He was among the standout performers at the T20 World Cup, finishing with 13 wickets and delivering a decisive 4/17 against Australia.

In the IPL, he has picked up four wickets in two matches for KKR, all of them coming in a 4/41 spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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