India vs Wales Live Streaming, Telecast: Where To Watch Hockey World Cup Match On TV, Online?

The Indian men's hockey team will kick off its campaign on Saturday at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium.

The Indian team will be under pressure to deliver a strong performance against the likes of England, Wales and arch-rival Pakistan in the group stage, as they chase a title that has eluded them for half a century.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian side will be aiming to lift the World Cup for the first time since 1975, when India last made history by winning the championship in Kuala Lumpur.

Pool D And Schedule

India have been drawn in Pool D alongside England, Wales and Pakistan. The team will be eyeing a strong start to the tournament, with the high-octane India-Pakistan clash scheduled for August 19, 2026.

Date And Time

India will open their campaign against Wales on Saturday, with the match starting at 4:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Venue

The match will be played at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

India's Squad For FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the tournament on the JioHotstar app and website, with an active subscription.

ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Groups, India Matches, Live Telecast And Streaming

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