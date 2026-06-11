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India Under-19 Tour Of Sri Lanka: Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan To Lead, Anvay Dravid In Squad

Anvay Dravid, the son of former India captain and former coach Rahul Dravid, will also be playing in Sri Lanka as a specialist wicketkeeper.

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India Under-19 Tour Of Sri Lanka: Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan To Lead, Anvay Dravid In Squad
The BCCI announced the India Men's Under-19 squads for the Sri Lanka series on June 11, 2026.
Photo Source: PTI

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, a cricketer from Chambal, has been picked by the BCCI's junior selection committee to lead India's men's under-19 squad for an upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The teenager will be leading the under-19 One-Day squad and the under-19 multi-day squad on the tour. India will play Sri Lanka in three one-day matches and two-multi-day games on the tour which commences from July 4.

ALSO READ | India T20I Skipper Shreyas Iyer Rents Luxury Worli Home For Rs 7.14 Crore Over 3 Years

According to a 2022 Times of India report, Yashbardhan, a right-handed batter, once hit scores of scores of 47 (vs Ujjain), 425 (248 balls, 87x4, vs Shahdol), 235 (166b, 41x4 vs Bhopal) and 391 vs Indore under-13 Inter Divisional tournament for AW Kanmadikar Trophy in Indore, organized by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

Another notable player who is heading to Sri Lanka is Anvay Dravid, the son of former India captain and former coach Rahul Dravid. The junior Dravid is one of the two wicketkeepers as part of the one-day squads.

India's under-19 men's tour of Sri Lanka:

MatchDay/DateVenue
1st One-DaySaturday, 04 JulyHambantota
2nd One-DayMonday, 06 JulyHambantota
3rd One-DayThursday, 09 JulyHambantota
1st Multi-DayMonday, 13th JulyGalle
2nd Multi DayMonday, 20th JulyColombo

Also Read: Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary? India-Born Allrounder On Cusp Of Debut For Australia

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