India Under-19 Tour Of Sri Lanka: Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan To Lead, Anvay Dravid In Squad

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, a cricketer from Chambal, has been picked by the BCCI's junior selection committee to lead India's men's under-19 squad for an upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The teenager will be leading the under-19 One-Day squad and the under-19 multi-day squad on the tour. India will play Sri Lanka in three one-day matches and two-multi-day games on the tour which commences from July 4.

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According to a 2022 Times of India report, Yashbardhan, a right-handed batter, once hit scores of scores of 47 (vs Ujjain), 425 (248 balls, 87x4, vs Shahdol), 235 (166b, 41x4 vs Bhopal) and 391 vs Indore under-13 Inter Divisional tournament for AW Kanmadikar Trophy in Indore, organized by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

Another notable player who is heading to Sri Lanka is Anvay Dravid, the son of former India captain and former coach Rahul Dravid. The junior Dravid is one of the two wicketkeepers as part of the one-day squads.

India's under-19 men's tour of Sri Lanka:

Match Day/Date Venue 1st One-Day Saturday, 04 July Hambantota 2nd One-Day Monday, 06 July Hambantota 3rd One-Day Thursday, 09 July Hambantota 1st Multi-Day Monday, 13th July Galle 2nd Multi Day Monday, 20th July Colombo

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