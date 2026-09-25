India Clinch First Shooting Gold Medal In Asian Games 2026

India has won its first gold in shooting at the Asian Games 2026 when Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh topped the 10m Air Pistol mixed team final. After comfortably dominating the qualification round with a total of 587, the pair bounced back from their individual setbacks to deliver a dominant final performance.



The 10m Air Pistol contingent fights back after two poor days, with India securing its second gold medal of the Asian Games.

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Podium Standings

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India won gold with 484.6 points while South Korea stood on the second podium with the silver medal and 478 points. Bronze went to Iran with 415.8 points in the Asian Games.



A 9.7 from Suruchi and a 10.0 from Kamaljeet kept India in control, while Korea's total after the first two shots in this series for the gold medal was 20.9.



Still, India maintained a lead of 7.2 points.



The deficit was down to 6.2 now. Suruchi hit 10.5 while Kamaljeet hit 9.5. Both Korean shooters shot 10.5, putting pressure on the Indian pair during the decisive stage of the final.



One shot per shooter to go. Can the Indians hold their nerve?



And it is a gold medal for India! Suruchi and Kamaljeet finish the final with a new Asian Record of 484.6, while Korea finishes with 478 for silver.



The victory marked India's first shooting gold medal of the Asian Games and its second gold medal overall at the ongoing competition. The result also underlined the strong comeback by the Indian 10m Air Pistol contingent after two difficult days.

Records of Won Medals

The gold medal added to India's growing medal tally at the Asian Games and strengthened the country's position in the competition.



The current Asian Games tally of India after the shooting gold has reached 19. The nation's medal haul stands at 2 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals.

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Suruchi and Kamaljeet's performance not only secured the top podium position but also produced a new Asian Games record of 484.6 points, giving India another major achievement in the shooting competition.

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