Asian Games: Manush Shah And Diya Chitale Enter Semifinal, Assure India Table Tennis Medal

Indian mixed doubles pair Manush Shah and Diya Chitale secured a table tennis medal for India at the 2026 Asian Games after advancing to the semifinals with a 3-1 victory over Hong Kong's Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the quarterfinals.

The Indian pair defeated the world No. 4 team 11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5. After dropping the second game, Shah and Chitale bounced back to win the next two games and secure a spot in the semifinals.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan vs Nepal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFG vs NEP Asian Games 2026 Match

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

This semifinal qualification guarantees India at least a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event, adding another milestone to the country's Asian Games table tennis record.

The achievement marks only India's second mixed doubles table tennis medal at the Asian Games. The previous one came at the 2018 Jakarta Games, where Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won bronze.

It also becomes India's fourth table tennis medal overall in Asian Games history, with the country's previous three medals all coming in bronze.

Shah and Chitale will now face China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha in the semifinal. The Chinese pair is ranked among the leading combinations in the event, setting up a challenging contest for the Indian duo.

If Shah and Chitale would won, it would take them into the Asian Games mixed doubles final and give India a chance to compete for its first gold or silver medal in the event.

For Shah and Chitale, the semifinal appearance represents a significant breakthrough on the continental stage. Their quarterfinal victory not only ensured a podium finish but also extended India's presence in the Asian Games table tennis competition.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal Win Historic Mixed Skeet Bronze

The semifinal is scheduled for September 25, with the Indian pair seeking to advance to the final and improve on the medal already secured.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.