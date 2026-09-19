India At Asian Games 2026 Day 2: Full Schedule, Timings And Medal Events For September 20

India's Asian Games campaign will continue on Sunday, September 20, with athletes competing across several sports in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The 20th edition of the continental multi-sport event officially began on September 19 and will run until October 4.
Indian athletes will be involved in a busy schedule on Day 2, with action beginning early in the morning. Several events will also feature teams and athletes in knockout or medal-round contests.
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Cricket will see India's women's team take on Bangladesh in the semifinal, while the Indian women's hockey team will face Uzbekistan and the men's team will meet Indonesia. The women's badminton team will also begin its campaign against Kazakhstan.
Shooting, swimming, table tennis, MMA, wushu, teqball and sepak takraw will also feature Indian representation throughout the day.
Among the individual events, Suraj Singh Mayanglambam will compete in the men's Changquan final, while Indian athletes will also be involved in shooting and teqball medal events.
Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Schedule
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Indian Athlete(s)
|5:30 AM onwards
|Sepak Takraw
|Men's Team Regu — Group B
|Arun, Jasvir, Ashish Chundawat, Shyam Singh, Lokhon Singh Elangbam, Bobby Kumar, Ashok Singh Mayengbam, Ram Kumar Sharma, O Amarjit Singha, Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam
|5:35 AM
|Wushu
|Men's Changquan — Final
|Suraj Singh Mayanglambam
|6:15 AM
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women — Individual Qualification & Team Final
|Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa K. Vinod, Elavenil Valarivan
|6:30 AM
|Table Tennis
|Women's Team — Group F
|India vs Indonesia
|6:30 AM
|Teqball
|Women's Singles — Bronze Medal Match
|Quimcy Dsouza vs Koemyean Dy (Cambodia)
|7:00 AM
|Teqball
|Mixed Doubles — Bronze Medal Match
|Quimcy Dsouza / Anas Beg vs Gia Nghi Trinh / Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen (Vietnam)
|7:14 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 100m Freestyle — Heats
|Benedicton Rohit, Akash Mani
|7:30 AM
|Hockey
|Women's Pool B Match
|India vs Uzbekistan
|7:35 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 100m Backstroke — Heats
|Rishabh Das, Utkarsh Patil
|8:00 AM onwards
|MMA
|Women's Traditional -60kg — Preliminaries
|Suchika Tariyal
|9:00 AM onwards
|MMA
|Men's Traditional -77kg — Preliminaries
|Varun Sanyal
|9:00 AM
|Table Tennis
|Men's Team — Group F
|India vs Indonesia
|10:30 AM
|Cricket
|Women's Semifinal
|India vs Bangladesh
|11:00 AM
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women — Individual Final
|Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa K. Vinod, Elavenil Valarivan (Subject to qualification)
|11:30 AM
|Badminton
|Women's Team — Round of 16
|India vs Kazakhstan
|11:30 AM
|Hockey
|Men's Pool A Match
|India vs Indonesia
|12:30 PM
|Table Tennis
|Women's Team — Group F
|India vs Singapore
|2:00 PM onwards
|MMA
|Women's Traditional -60kg — Quarterfinals
|Suchika Tariyal (Subject to qualification)
|2:23 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 100m Freestyle — Final
|Benedicton Rohit, Akash Mani (Subject to qualification)
|2:30 PM onwards
|Wushu
|Women's 52kg — Round of 16
|Aparna
|2:30 PM onwards
|Wushu
|Men's 75kg — Round of 16
|Vikrant Baliyan
|2:43 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 100m Backstroke — Final
|Rishabh Das, Utkarsh Patil (Subject to qualification)
|3:00 PM
|Table Tennis
|Men's Team — Group F
|India vs Iran
|3:40 PM onwards
|MMA
|Men's Traditional -77kg — Quarterfinals
|Varun Sanyal (Subject to qualification)
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