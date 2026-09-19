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India At Asian Games 2026 Day 2: Full Schedule, Timings And Medal Events For September 20

India will be in action across multiple sports on Day 2 of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with cricket, hockey, shooting, badminton and other events lined up on September 20.

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India At Asian Games 2026 Day 2: Full Schedule, Timings And Medal Events For September 20
The 2026 Asian Games are taking place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.
Photo Source: PTI

India's Asian Games campaign will continue on Sunday, September 20, with athletes competing across several sports in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The 20th edition of the continental multi-sport event officially began on September 19 and will run until October 4.

Indian athletes will be involved in a busy schedule on Day 2, with action beginning early in the morning. Several events will also feature teams and athletes in knockout or medal-round contests.

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Cricket will see India's women's team take on Bangladesh in the semifinal, while the Indian women's hockey team will face Uzbekistan and the men's team will meet Indonesia. The women's badminton team will also begin its campaign against Kazakhstan.

Shooting, swimming, table tennis, MMA, wushu, teqball and sepak takraw will also feature Indian representation throughout the day.

Among the individual events, Suraj Singh Mayanglambam will compete in the men's Changquan final, while Indian athletes will also be involved in shooting and teqball medal events.

Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Schedule

Time (IST)SportEventIndian Athlete(s)
5:30 AM onwardsSepak TakrawMen's Team Regu — Group BArun, Jasvir, Ashish Chundawat, Shyam Singh, Lokhon Singh Elangbam, Bobby Kumar, Ashok Singh Mayengbam, Ram Kumar Sharma, O Amarjit Singha, Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam
5:35 AMWushuMen's Changquan — FinalSuraj Singh Mayanglambam
6:15 AMShooting10m Air Rifle Women — Individual Qualification & Team FinalSonam Maskar, Vidarsa K. Vinod, Elavenil Valarivan
6:30 AMTable TennisWomen's Team — Group FIndia vs Indonesia
6:30 AMTeqballWomen's Singles — Bronze Medal MatchQuimcy Dsouza vs Koemyean Dy (Cambodia)
7:00 AMTeqballMixed Doubles — Bronze Medal MatchQuimcy Dsouza / Anas Beg vs Gia Nghi Trinh / Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen (Vietnam)
7:14 AMSwimmingMen's 100m Freestyle — HeatsBenedicton Rohit, Akash Mani
7:30 AMHockeyWomen's Pool B MatchIndia vs Uzbekistan
7:35 AMSwimmingMen's 100m Backstroke — HeatsRishabh Das, Utkarsh Patil
8:00 AM onwardsMMAWomen's Traditional -60kg — PreliminariesSuchika Tariyal
9:00 AM onwardsMMAMen's Traditional -77kg — PreliminariesVarun Sanyal
9:00 AMTable TennisMen's Team — Group FIndia vs Indonesia
10:30 AMCricketWomen's SemifinalIndia vs Bangladesh
11:00 AMShooting10m Air Rifle Women — Individual FinalSonam Maskar, Vidarsa K. Vinod, Elavenil Valarivan (Subject to qualification)
11:30 AMBadmintonWomen's Team — Round of 16India vs Kazakhstan
11:30 AMHockeyMen's Pool A MatchIndia vs Indonesia
12:30 PMTable TennisWomen's Team — Group FIndia vs Singapore
2:00 PM onwardsMMAWomen's Traditional -60kg — QuarterfinalsSuchika Tariyal (Subject to qualification)
2:23 PMSwimmingMen's 100m Freestyle — FinalBenedicton Rohit, Akash Mani (Subject to qualification)
2:30 PM onwardsWushuWomen's 52kg — Round of 16Aparna
2:30 PM onwardsWushuMen's 75kg — Round of 16Vikrant Baliyan
2:43 PMSwimmingMen's 100m Backstroke — FinalRishabh Das, Utkarsh Patil (Subject to qualification)
3:00 PMTable TennisMen's Team — Group FIndia vs Iran
3:40 PM onwardsMMAMen's Traditional -77kg — QuarterfinalsVarun Sanyal (Subject to qualification)

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