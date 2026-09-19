India At Asian Games 2026 Day 2: Full Schedule, Timings And Medal Events For September 20

India's Asian Games campaign will continue on Sunday, September 20, with athletes competing across several sports in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The 20th edition of the continental multi-sport event officially began on September 19 and will run until October 4.

Indian athletes will be involved in a busy schedule on Day 2, with action beginning early in the morning. Several events will also feature teams and athletes in knockout or medal-round contests.

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Cricket will see India's women's team take on Bangladesh in the semifinal, while the Indian women's hockey team will face Uzbekistan and the men's team will meet Indonesia. The women's badminton team will also begin its campaign against Kazakhstan.

Shooting, swimming, table tennis, MMA, wushu, teqball and sepak takraw will also feature Indian representation throughout the day.

Among the individual events, Suraj Singh Mayanglambam will compete in the men's Changquan final, while Indian athletes will also be involved in shooting and teqball medal events.

Asian Games 2026 Day 2 Schedule

Time (IST) Sport Event Indian Athlete(s) 5:30 AM onwards Sepak Takraw Men's Team Regu — Group B Arun, Jasvir, Ashish Chundawat, Shyam Singh, Lokhon Singh Elangbam, Bobby Kumar, Ashok Singh Mayengbam, Ram Kumar Sharma, O Amarjit Singha, Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam 5:35 AM Wushu Men's Changquan — Final Suraj Singh Mayanglambam 6:15 AM Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women — Individual Qualification & Team Final Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa K. Vinod, Elavenil Valarivan 6:30 AM Table Tennis Women's Team — Group F India vs Indonesia 6:30 AM Teqball Women's Singles — Bronze Medal Match Quimcy Dsouza vs Koemyean Dy (Cambodia) 7:00 AM Teqball Mixed Doubles — Bronze Medal Match Quimcy Dsouza / Anas Beg vs Gia Nghi Trinh / Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen (Vietnam) 7:14 AM Swimming Men's 100m Freestyle — Heats Benedicton Rohit, Akash Mani 7:30 AM Hockey Women's Pool B Match India vs Uzbekistan 7:35 AM Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke — Heats Rishabh Das, Utkarsh Patil 8:00 AM onwards MMA Women's Traditional -60kg — Preliminaries Suchika Tariyal 9:00 AM onwards MMA Men's Traditional -77kg — Preliminaries Varun Sanyal 9:00 AM Table Tennis Men's Team — Group F India vs Indonesia 10:30 AM Cricket Women's Semifinal India vs Bangladesh 11:00 AM Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women — Individual Final Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa K. Vinod, Elavenil Valarivan (Subject to qualification) 11:30 AM Badminton Women's Team — Round of 16 India vs Kazakhstan 11:30 AM Hockey Men's Pool A Match India vs Indonesia 12:30 PM Table Tennis Women's Team — Group F India vs Singapore 2:00 PM onwards MMA Women's Traditional -60kg — Quarterfinals Suchika Tariyal (Subject to qualification) 2:23 PM Swimming Men's 100m Freestyle — Final Benedicton Rohit, Akash Mani (Subject to qualification) 2:30 PM onwards Wushu Women's 52kg — Round of 16 Aparna 2:30 PM onwards Wushu Men's 75kg — Round of 16 Vikrant Baliyan 2:43 PM Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke — Final Rishabh Das, Utkarsh Patil (Subject to qualification) 3:00 PM Table Tennis Men's Team — Group F India vs Iran 3:40 PM onwards MMA Men's Traditional -77kg — Quarterfinals Varun Sanyal (Subject to qualification)

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