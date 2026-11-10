Hardik Pandya's IPL 2027 Move: Why Ravi Shastri Has Warned Other Teams

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has issued a warning to IPL teams as all-rounder Hardik Pandya reportedly nears a move from Mumbai Indians (MI) to Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

Shastri believes a fully fit Hardik remains one of the most dangerous players in T20 cricket and could make a significant impact if he gets a fresh start at Punjab Kings.

Speaking on Extra Innings ahead of India's third ODI against New Zealand, the former India coach backed the all-rounder to return strongly after spending an extended period away from competitive cricket.

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"You know, whenever he plays, if he's fully fit, he's the best in the business in T20 cricket. He's a genuine match-winner," Ravi Shastri said.

"And he might just be charged up. He hasn't played cricket for a while, so he could be eager to come out there and show what he's capable of," Shastri added on Sony Sports.

The comments come amid reports that Hardik's move to Punjab Kings is close to completion, with India all-rounder Arshdeep Singh expected to move in the opposite direction to Mumbai Indians.

Both franchises have reportedly submitted their expressions of interest to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The official confirmation is expected once the necessary paperwork is completed.

Hardik Pandya Set For Fresh Start At Punjab Kings?

Hardik's potential departure would bring an end to his second stint with Mumbai Indians. He returned to the franchise in 2024 and took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

However, his three-season stint as captain did not produce consistent results for the five-time IPL champions. Mumbai Indians endured a difficult IPL 2026 campaign, finishing ninth in the points table with just four wins from 14 matches.

The franchise also failed to qualify for the playoffs in two of the three seasons under Hardik's leadership. With the all-rounder reportedly on his way out, Rohit Sharma is expected to return to the captaincy role for IPL 2027.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, could provide Hardik with a different environment. The franchise reached the IPL 2025 final under Shreyas Iyer but narrowly missed out on a playoff spot in the 2026 season.

Hardik is expected to join Punjab as a player, with Shreyas Iyer likely to continue as captain. This would also allow the all-rounder to focus on his performances without the additional responsibility of leading the side.

Why Has Hardik Pandya Been Away From Cricket?

Hardik's prolonged absence from competitive cricket has been due to a series of fitness setbacks since IPL 2026.

The all-rounder last featured in a competitive match on May 24. He had already missed four matches during the IPL season because of back spasms before suffering a subsequent leg strain.

He spent a long time in the BCCI's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru as he recovered.

Hardik was supposed to return in September and was also named in India A's squad for the one-day series against Australia A in October. However, a right shin injury ruled him out of the series.

He was deemed to be in pain bowling and was told to take a complete rest before restarting his rehabilitation.

The setback also ruled him out of India's white-ball series against New Zealand.

Hardik was subsequently left out of Baroda's squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which begins on November 14.

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With his comeback still on hold, the immediate priority for the all-rounder remains regaining full fitness and match readiness before returning to competitive cricket.

For Punjab Kings, having a fully fit Hardik Pandya could prove to be a significant boost ahead of IPL 2027. However, the all-rounder will first need to overcome his injury concerns before making an impact in a new franchise.

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