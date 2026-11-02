Gujarat vs Kerala Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy Match In India

Gujarat will take on Kerala in the fourth round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy Elite Group C at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground A, Motera, in Ahmedabad.

Kerala head into the contest after suffering a 287-run defeat against Bengal in their previous match. The side will look to bounce back and secure a positive result against Gujarat.

Gujarat, meanwhile, played out a draw against Maharashtra in their previous match. The team will look to make the most of home conditions and return to winning ways.

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The four-day contest will be an important opportunity for both sides to collect points in the Ranji Trophy league stage.

Gujarat vs Kerala: Date

The Gujarat vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match will take place from Monday, November 2, to Thursday, November 5.

Gujarat vs Kerala: Time

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Monday, November 2.

Gujarat vs Kerala: Venue

The match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Gujarat vs Kerala: Recent Form

Gujarat come into the match after playing out a draw against Maharashtra. The side will look to make the most of home conditions and secure a victory.

Kerala, on the other hand, suffered a 287-run defeat against Bengal in their previous match. The team will aim to put that result behind them and return to winning ways.

Gujarat vs Kerala: Live Streaming In India

The Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season is being streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, with selected matches available for live viewing.

Gujarat vs Kerala: Live Telecast In India

Selected Ranji Trophy 2026-27 matches are telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Gujarat vs Kerala: Squads

Gujarat: Vishal Jayswal, Manan Hingrajia, Amit Desai, Kshitij Patel, Aarya Desai, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Siddharth Desai, Vedant Trivedi, Jaymeet Patel, Saral Prajapati, Priyesh Patel, Abhishek Desai, Urvil Patel (c), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Harshal Patel.

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Kerala: Rohan Kunnummal, Abhishek Nair, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Varun Nayanar, Abhijith Praveen V, Abhishek P Nair, Jalaj Saxena, Anuraj J S, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Ahammed Imran, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishnu Vinod (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Aditya Sarwate, MD Nidheesh, Eden Apple Tom, Pavan Raj.

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