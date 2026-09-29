God of War Laufey Pre-Orders Begin: Price, Editions, Release Date And Where To Buy

Upgrading to the upcoming entry in the popular action-adventure franchise, Sony and Santa Monica Studio have announced pre-order details, launch editions and new gameplay features for God of War: Laufey.

The game is available on the PlayStation Store and is scheduled to launch exclusively for PlayStation 5 on February 16, 2027, with digital pre-orders set to begin on September 29 at 10am local time through the PlayStation Store.

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The upcoming title puts Faye, also known as Laufey, at the centre of the story, offering players a different combat experience from the series' familiar protagonist, Kratos. Faye, Kratos' wife from the Norse-era games, embarks on a journey through Everywhen, an afterlife realm populated by gods and figures from different mythologies, as per Gadgets 360.

A major focus of the newly revealed gameplay is Faye's Serpent Bow, an enchanted weapon designed for both ranged and close-quarters combat. The weapon offers two aiming styles. Full-aim allows players to attack with greater precision and target specific parts of an enemy, while half-aim is designed for faster and more mobile combat.

The Serpent Bow also supports different arrow types, giving players options for rapid-fire attacks, explosive damage and attacks capable of hitting multiple targets. Players can further upgrade and customise the weapon using different Serpent Scales, which can change its appearance as well as provide different gameplay benefits.

Faye's combat system extends beyond the bow. Developers have showcased abilities that distinguish her fighting style from Kratos', including the ability to use her golden palm to rip an enemy's soul from its body and turn that power against other opponents.

Players who pre-order the game will receive several bonus items, including the Last Wish Armor Set, the Phranque Golden Leaves cosmetic appearance and an in-game resource pack.

The game will be available in a Standard Edition in both physical disc and digital formats. A Digital Deluxe Edition will include the Dark Alchemy Armor Set, Dark Alchemy Blade, Dark Alchemy Bow Scales and Dark Alchemy Catalyst, along with an additional resource pack, digital mini artbook and official digital soundtrack.

The announcements provide a broader look at how Santa Monica Studio is expanding the God of War formula while giving Faye a distinct identity and combat system.

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Meanwhile, Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that another God of War project featuring Kratos is also in development, although details about that title remain limited.

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