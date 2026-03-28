Genius Sports: All You Need To Know About The Data Giant Behind AIFF’s Rs 2,129 Crore ISL Bid

At the turn of the new year, Indian Football was at one of its lowest ebbs, there was no clarity on when or whether the Indian Super League (ISL) season would begin, leading to the nation's footballers, including Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, issuing a public appeal to FIFA to ‘save football in the country.' Now there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel, with The All India Football Federation (AIFF) receiving a Rs 2,129 crore bid from London-based Genius Sports for the commercial rights of the ISL and Federation Cup.

Submitted on March 27, the bid comes close to doubling FanCode's Rs 1,190 crore offer and is over three times the Rs 750 crore Master Rights Agreement signed with FSDL in 2009. The AIFF Executive Committee is scheduled to take a final call on March 29.

Who Are Genius Sports?

Genius Sports is a global sports technology and data company that works with major leagues including the NFL and the Premier League. Its core business revolves around collecting, analysing, and distributing live sports data, alongside providing media and integrity services.

The company describes itself as a technology partner across the sports ecosystem, serving leagues, teams, broadcasters, sportsbooks, and brands through data-driven products.

Origins And Evolution

Founded in 2000 by Mark Locke, the company was first named ‘Betgenius' and initially focused on delivering real-time data for the betting industry. This niche, particularly in-play betting, formed the backbone of its early growth.

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In 2016, Betgenius merged with SportingPulse International, expanding the company's scope into broader sports data and tech services, giving birth to ‘Genius Sports'.

Genius Sports went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021 under ticker ‘GENI' and now manages data across more than 240,000 live sporting events annually.

Business Model: Betting-Led Revenues

Despite its wide-ranging tech services, financial disclosures show a clear tilt toward betting-related services.

Over the last three financial years, betting technology, content, and services have consistently contributed around 66–70% of total group revenue, underlining the company's foundational reliance on this segment.

Why This Bid Matters

For Indian football, the scale of the bid is the headline. But the underlying shift is structural. Genius Sports brings a model built on data infrastructure, fan engagement tools, and commercial optimisation.

“This is a massive moment for football in India,” AIFF deputy general secretary Satyanarayan Muthyalu told Hindustan Times. “Genius Sports sees huge potential in India… The money they have promised assures better production and marketing.”

The decision now rests with the AIFF. But regardless of the outcome, the size and profile of the bid signal a recalibration in how Indian football is valued and potentially, how it will be packaged and consumed over the next two decades.

ALSO READ | ISL, Federation Cup Rights: Genius Sports Leads Bids With Rs 2,129-Crore Offer

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