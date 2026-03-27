ISL, Federation Cup Rights: Genius Sports Leads Bids With Rs 2,129-Crore Offer

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has received a major commercial bid exceeding Rs 2,100 crore from Genius Sports for the Indian Super League and the Federation Cup for a period of 20 years.

While ISL is India's highest level men's football league, the Federation Cup is an annual knockout football competition and the premier cup competition in men's domestic football.

On Friday, the AIFF announced that it had opened the commercial bids for four of its key properties, the ISL, the Federation Cup, the Indian Women's League and IWL 2. The tender offered rights for 15 years with an option to extend for an additional five years, along with an annual 5% escalation in value.

Genius Sports, a global sports data and technology firm, emerged as the highest bidder with an offer of Rs 2,129 crore for the men's domestic competitions. The organisation has its headquarters in London. Genius Sports faced competition from FanCode, which is owned by DreamSports. According to media reports, FanCode's bid amounted to Rs 1,190 crore.

Meanwhile, Capri Sports, the sports arm of Indian investment firm Capri Global, has bid for IWL and IWL2. The bid by Capri Sports is around Rs 160 crore.

Confirmed Commercial Bids for AIFF Competitions

Genius Sports – ISL/Federation Cup: Rs 2,129 crore: Approved

FanCode – ISL/Federation Cup: Approximately Rs 1,190 crore: Approved

FSDL – ISL (contract extension request): Rejected

Capri Sports – IWL/IWL 2: Around Rs 160 crore

According to Sportstar, Genius Sports was founded in 2016 and it provides technology for the National Football League, the Premier League, FIBA and the Japan B.League. It is also the official data partner for Nascar.

"The AIFF opened the bids for the Request for Proposal (RFP) for Commercial Rights Relating to Competitions and Properties Owned by AIFF. Rights for the Indian Super League (ISL), Federation Cup (formerly Super Cup), the Indian Women's League (IWL), and the IWL 2 were bid on," the AIFF said in a statement.

"The bid evaluation report will be placed before the AIFF Executive Committee, which convenes its meeting on Sunday, March 29, 2026; a decision is expected on the same day," AIFF added.

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