Portugal vs Croatia: FIFA Clarifies Why Gvardiol's Late Equaliser Against Portugal Was Disallowed

FIFA has clarified why Josko Gvardiol's goal deep in the added time during the dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Croatia and Portugal was disallowed.

Portugal booked their place in the Round of 16 with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia after a pulsating contest that went down to the wire. Croatia suffered heartbreak when Joško Gvardiol's stoppage-time equaliser was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

With the score tied 1-1 after goals from Ivan Perišić and Cristiano Ronaldo, the fourth official signalled 10 minutes of added time. In the 94th minute, Rafael Leão delivered a cross into the box and substitute Gonçalo Ramos rose highest to head Portugal into the lead, sparking wild celebrations.

As the match entered the 103rd minute, Croatia launched one final attack. Perišić's cross was glanced on by Igor Matanović before deflecting off Mario Pašalić into the path of Gvardiol, who bundled the ball home to seemingly force extra time.

However, VAR intervened after replays showed Pašalić was in an offside position. The review focused on whether Matanović had touched the ball before it reached Portugal defender Renato Veiga. Semi-automated offside technology confirmed Matanović had made contact, meaning Pašalić remained offside.

After reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, referee Espen Eskås disallowed the goal.

"According to the data provided by Connected Ball Technology housed within the Adidas football Trionda, the official match ball of the FIFA WorldCup, it was proven that contact was made by Croatia's #20 Igor Matanović in the build up to the goal against Portugal, allowing the referee to correctly determine offside and disallow the goal," said the football's governing body in a statement issued a few hours after the match in Toronto ended.

"IMU sensors housed within the Trionda ball are capable of determining any slight contact, displayed to viewers in the broadcast as a 'heartbeat graphic', and allowing officials an unprecedented level of data to make fast, accurate decisions," FIFA explained.

Portugal celebrated the decision, while Croatia's players were left heartbroken. Luka Modrić and Ivan Perišić cut dejected figures as Portugal held on to seal a dramatic victory and advance to the Round of 16.

ALSO READ: Portugal vs Croatia Highlights: Ronaldo Scores First Knockout Goal, Ramos' Late Winner Sends Portugal Into FIFA World Cup Round Of 16

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