Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Champions League Semi-Final First Leg?

Atletico Madrid host Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, in a contest that pits two sides still chasing a maiden European crown.

For Diego Simeone's side, the Champions League offers a final opportunity to give long-serving stalwart Antoine Griezmann a fitting send-off before the Frenchman departs for the MLS next season. The Madrid side are fourth in the league and recently lost on penalties to Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey Final.

Despite those setbacks, Atletico have shown a different edge in Europe, progressing to the semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win over La Liga champions-elect Barcelona. A 3-2 comeback win over Athletic Club on the weekend also ended a series of four consecutive defeats, offering a timely boost.

Arsenal arrive in Madrid balancing both their domestic and European ambitions. Mikel Arteta's side remain at the top of the Premier League table, but with Manchester City relentlessly hunting them down, their margin is narrow, and recent results suggest signs of strain.

They have won just two of their last seven matches across competitions, including two damaging defeats to Manchester City, an FA cup quarterfinal exit against Southampton and a slip in the league against Bournemouth.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Yellow Card Rules Changed To Reduce Suspensions

Their two victories in that run have both been 1-0 wins, the first against Sporting in Lisbon which was enough to put them in the UCL semis following a 0-0 draw at home. The second is their most-recent result, with Eberechi Eze scoring early against Newcastle United, to take the Gunners back to the top of the table.

In Europe, Arsenal's strength has been their defensive consistency. They boast the tightest defensive record in the competition this season, having conceded only five goals, a factor that has allowed them to navigate knockout ties without high-scoring performances.

The two sides met earlier in the competition during the league phase, where Arsenal registered a commanding 4-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium, with all four goals scored in a 13-minute blitz in the second half.

Team News

Arsenal will be without Kai Havertz, Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber, while Ricardo Calafiori has recovered from injury to return to contention.

Atletico Madrid are set to miss Pablo Barrios due to a thigh injury, limiting options in midfield.

Venue And Match Timing

The Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, from 12:30 a.m. IST on Thursday.

Predicted Playing XI:

Atletico Madrid (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Robin Le Normand, Clement Lenglet, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Rodrigo Gonzalez; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez

Arsenal (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie; Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ | Back In Form: Babar Azam Smashes 103 To Match PSL Hundred Record

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.