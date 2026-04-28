Back In Form: Babar Azam Smashes 103 To Match PSL Hundred Record

Batting great Babar Azam on Tuesday hit a hundred during a Pakistan Super League match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

Babar, leading Peshawar Zalmi, delivered a commanding knock of 103 off 59 balls to power his side to 221/7. This is his second hundred of the season. The stylish batter had earlier got a ton against Quetta Gladiators. With 588 runs in 10 innings, Babar has accumulated the most runs by a batter in the ongoing season of the PSL.

The hundred against Islamabad marked his fourth century in the tournament, drawing him level with compatriot Usman Khan for the most hundreds in the league's history. Often criticized for his conservative approach even in T20s, Babar reached the landmark hundred with a six.

ALSO READ: PSL Hands Zimbabwe Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Two-Year Ban For Choosing IPL

ON 97 AND BABAR AZAM COMPLETES HIS 4TH PSL CENTURY WITH A SIX…!!! ????



- For the first time crowd allowed in PSL 2026, and what a way to reach your century in front of a jam-packed Karachi crowd. Babar Azam, the greatest Pakistan has ever produced. ???? pic.twitter.com/2LaJ2oPjlm — Salman. (@TsMeSalman1_) April 28, 2026

While it has taken 10 years and 110 matches for Babar to reach the milestone, 30-year-old Usman has notched his four hundreds in just 35 matches which he has played in a span of five years.

Babar also holds the record of scoring the most runs in PSL. The former Pakistan skipper has amassed 4,380 runs at an average of 47.60 and a strike rate of 129.73.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle To Reach 12,000 T20 Runs In Record Time

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.