Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Live Streaming: How To Watch Lionel Messi In MLS Action?

Inter Miami can temporarily move to top spot in the Eastern Conference when they host New England Revolution at their newly inaugurated Nu Stadium. With current leaders Nashville taking the field an hour later, Lionel Messi's team will want to keep up the pressure as they look to defend their maiden MLS Cup.

Both sides are firmly in the playoff race, where the top eight teams from each conference compete in a knockout style contest for the MLS Cup. Miami are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings with 18 points from nine games, just one point behind leaders Nashville who have played a game less. New England are just one spot below Miami, with 15 points from eight games.

Inter Miami arrive in strong form, remaining unbeaten in their last 10 matches. The reigning champions haven't let the managerial shake-up affect them with Angel Guillermo Hoyos overseeing back-to-back wins since Javier Mascherano resigned from his position.

Miami come into this game on the back of a late 2-0 away victory against Real Salt Lake, with Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez scoring in the 82nd and 83rd minute respectively. New England Revolution, meanwhile, are one of the in-form teams in the conference. Under Marko Mitrović, they have won four consecutive matches, the latest a 2-1 away victory against Atlanta United.

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From a team news perspective, Inter Miami will be without Sergio Reguilón, David Ayala and Mateo Silvetti due to injuries, although De Paul is expected to be available despite a minor knock. Lionel Messi will continue to anchor the frontline, with the Argentine third in the league on seven goals from eight matches.

New England face a key selection call over Leonardo Campana, whose potential absence due to a hamstring issue could blunt their attacking edge against his former club.

Match Venue, Details

The Inter Miami vs New England Revolution match is scheduled to be played at Nu Stadium, Miami, with kickoff at 5 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have dominated recent meetings, winning each of the last four encounters. Overall, they lead 7-3 across the last 10 matches between the two sides.

Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami CF (3-4-3): Dayne St. Clair; Gonzalo Luján, Maximiliano Falcón, Micael dos Santos Silva; Facundo Mura, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia, Noah Allen; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Andrés Messi, Germán Berterame.

Dayne St. Clair; Gonzalo Luján, Maximiliano Falcón, Micael dos Santos Silva; Facundo Mura, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia, Noah Allen; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Andrés Messi, Germán Berterame. New England Revolution (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Ilay Feingold, Ethan Kohler, Mamadou Fofana, William Sands; Yusuf Abdullahi, Brooklyn Raines; Luca Daniel Langoni, Carles Gil, Griffin Yow; Dor Turgeman.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on Apple TV and can be viewed by purchasing an MLS Season Pass in India.

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