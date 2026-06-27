Uruguay vs Spain Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, Team News; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Match?

Spain will face Uruguay in their final Group H fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 26, with a place in the knockout stages at stake.

The reigning European champions endured a sluggish start to their campaign after being held to a surprise goalless draw by World Cup debutants Cabo Verde. However, La Roja responded emphatically in their second outing, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia to put their campaign back on track.

Two-time world champions Uruguay, meanwhile, have struggled to find their rhythm in the expanded 48-team tournament. La Celeste opened with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia before being held to another stalemate in a 2-2 draw with Cabo Verde, leaving them still in search of their first win of the competition.

Match Time and Venue

The game will get underway at 5.30 a.m. IST on Saturday. It will be played at the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico.

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Match Referee

Ismael Elfath will be the referee for this match

Head to Head

Matches Played: 10

Spain wins: 5

Uruguay wins: 0

Draws: 5

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Form Guide:

Spain: W-D-W-D-D-W

Uruguay: D-D-D-D-D-L-D

Spain

Possible Starting 11: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams

Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams Substitutes: David Raya, Joan Garcia, Pedro Porro, Marc Pubill , Eric Garcia, Alejandro Grimaldo, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez 'Gavi', Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Yeremy Pino

David Raya, Joan Garcia, Pedro Porro, Marc Pubill , Eric Garcia, Alejandro Grimaldo, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez 'Gavi', Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Yeremy Pino Coach: Luis de la Fuente

Uruguay

Possible Starting 11: Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Caceres, Mathías Olivera, Juan Sanabria; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Araújo, Federico Viñas Agustín Canobbio

Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Caceres, Mathías Olivera, Juan Sanabria; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Araújo, Federico Viñas Agustín Canobbio Substitutes: Santiago Mele, Sergio Rochet, Ronald Araujo, Santiago Bueno, Jose Maria Gimenez, Joaquin Piquerez, Matias Vina, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Agustin Canobbio, Nicolas de la Cruz, Emiliano Martinez, Facundo Pellistri, Brian Rodriguez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Rodrigo Aguirre, Darwin Nunez

Santiago Mele, Sergio Rochet, Ronald Araujo, Santiago Bueno, Jose Maria Gimenez, Joaquin Piquerez, Matias Vina, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Agustin Canobbio, Nicolas de la Cruz, Emiliano Martinez, Facundo Pellistri, Brian Rodriguez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Rodrigo Aguirre, Darwin Nunez Coach: Marcelo Bielsa

Players to Watch

Lamine Yamal (Spain): Lamine Yamal entered this World Cup as one of the young talents to watch out for. With his team in a desperate situation, Yamal will be needed to produce some of his best football.

Federico Valverde (Uruguay): Fede Valverde remains Uruguay linchpin in the midfield. The 27-year-old who plays for Real Madrid will be needed to pull the strings and keep Spain in check, and provide those crucial crosses and passes for his team's forwards as they look to break the Spanish defence.

How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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