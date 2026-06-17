FIFA World Cup 2026 Standings: Check Group J Points Table After Argentina, Austria Emphatic Wins

Defending champions Argentina have made the perfect start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, moving to the top of Group J after a convincing opening victory over Algeria.

Austria also picked up three points in their first outing, leaving debutants Jordan searching for their first point of the tournament.

Argentina's dominant victory over Algeria has immediately established Lionel Scaloni's side as favourites to finish top of the section. The reigning world champions not only secured three points but also gained a valuable goal-difference advantage. It leads the group on goal difference following their 3-0 win over Algeria, while Austria occupies second place after edging Jordan.

Argentina began the defence of their FIFA World Cup crown emphatically as Lionel Messi struck a stunning hat-trick against Algeria in Group J at Kansas City Stadium, drawing level with the tournament's all-time scoring record in the process. The Argentine skipper entered the contest needing three goals to match Miroslav Klose's long-standing tally of 16 World Cup goals. Remarkably, he achieved the feat before the clock reached the 76-minute mark.

An eventful start saw both Messi and Algeria's Fares Chaibi have goals disallowed for offside. However, it was not long before the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner stamped his authority on the match. Collecting the ball some 30 yards from goal, Messi glided past his marker before bending a precise effort beyond goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

Messi doubled his tally after Luca Zidane failed to deal with a fierce effort from Alexis Mac Allister. The loose ball fell kindly for the Argentine captain, who reacted quickest to slot home with composure.

The veteran forward then completed his hat-trick by bending a superb strike into the corner from the edge of the box to mark his 200th senior appearance for Argentina with a memorable performance.

Austria emerged 3-1 winners over debutants Jordan in a compelling Group J fixture that provided plenty of drama in Santa Clara.

Romano Schmid broke the deadlock midway through the first half with a superb curling strike that left Yazeed Abulaila rooted to the spot. Jordan responded shortly after the interval through Ali Olwan, whose brilliant effort clipped the far post on its way in, rewarding a spirited display from the underdogs.

Marko Arnautovic thought he had restored Austria's lead after coming on at the break, only for the goal to be ruled out following a handball in the build-up. However, Austria eventually found a way through when Yazan Al-Arab inadvertently turned the ball into his own net from a corner with 14 minutes to play.

The experienced Arnautovic finally got his reward in injury time, converting from the spot after playing a key role in Austria's attacking efforts throughout the second half.

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