Qatar vs Switzerland Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Group B Match On TV, Online?

Qatar and Switzerland will lock horns in the second Group B game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 14.

Match Start Time, Venue

The match will kick-off at 12.30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday. It will be played at the Levi's Stadium in San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Match Referee

Saíd Martínez will be the referee for this game.

Head To Head

This will be the first time that the two teams are squaring-off in an international match.

Form Guide:

Qatar: L-L-DL-L-D

Switzerland: W-D-L-D-W-D

Qatar

Squad

Goalkeepers: Salah Zakaria, Mahmoud Abunada, Meshaal Barsham

Defenders: Hashmi Hussein, Ayoub Alawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Issa Laaye, Lucas Mendes, Sultan Al-Brake, Homam Al-Amin

Midfielders: Mohammed Al-Manai, Jassem Jaber, Karim Boudiaf, Ahmed Fathi, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo

Forwards: Tahseen Mohammed, Edmilson Junior, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif, Mohammed Muntari, Youssef Abdulrazzaq, Ahmed Alaa, Hassan Al-Haydos, Ahmed Al-Janahi

Probable Starting XI

Mahmoud Abunada, Ayoub Al-Alawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Al-Hashmi Al-Hussain, Issa Laye, Ahmed Fathi, Jassem Gaber, Youssef Abdurisag, Akram Afif, Edmilson Junior.

Coach: Julen Lopetegui

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Marvin Keller, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Aurèle Amenda, Eray Cömert, Nico Elvedi, Luca Jaquez, Miro Muheim, Ricardo Rodríguez, Silvan Widmer

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria

Forwards: Zeki Amdouni, Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye, Noah Okafor, Rubén Vargas, Christian Fassnacht, Cedric Itten, Johan Manzambi.

Probable Starting XI

Gregor Kobel; Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Rubén Vargas, Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye; Zeki Amdouni.

Players to Watch

Akram Afif (Qatar): The 29-year-old forward, who plays for Al Sadd, has been one of Qatar's most influential players in recent years, scoring 41 goals in 133 international appearances. Qatar will once again look to him to lead the attack at the tournament.

The 29-year-old forward, who plays for Al Sadd, has been one of Qatar's most influential players in recent years, scoring 41 goals in 133 international appearances. Qatar will once again look to him to lead the attack at the tournament. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland): Granit Xhaka is one of the most experienced players of the Switzerland squad. He has played club football in Switzerland, Germany and England. His experience will be key in Switzerland going past tough situations.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcasted on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels in English in India.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Zee5 Limits Subscription To One Device Despite Backlash

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Telecast: Where To Watch On TV In India? Check Channel Numbers

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