Norway vs Senegal Highlights: Haaland Scores Twice To Secure Team's World Cup Knockout Berth

A brace from Erling Haaland helped Norway overcome Senegal in New Jersey and confirm their progression to the World Cup knockout rounds. After the final whistle, the scoreline was 3-2.

The striker's remarkable scoring run continued, with his four goals in two games setting a new benchmark for Norwegian players at the tournament. No other player from the country has reached that figure in World Cup history.

Norway broke the deadlock late in the opening half after Marcus Pedersen, introduced from the bench earlier in the match, capitalised on a costly error by Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly. Haaland then added two second-half goals to put the result beyond doubt.

Haaland extended Norway's advantage three minutes after the restart, latching on to a perfectly weighted pass from Martin Odegaard before finishing clinically. The strike also saw him become his country's leading scorer in World Cup history.

Senegal briefly threatened a comeback when Ismaila Sarr reduced the deficit, but their hopes were short-lived. Haaland responded within five minutes, guiding a composed volley past the goalkeeper via the crossbar to restore Norway's two-goal lead.

The forward's remarkable form shows no sign of slowing down. He has now found the net in 12 successive competitive appearances for Norway and has scored at least twice in each of his last six outings.

A stoppage-time strike from Ismaila Sarr ensured a frantic conclusion, and the Senegal winger nearly rescued a point moments later. However, his late header drifted over the bar, allowing Norway to breathe a sigh of relief.

While the final minutes were tense, Norway had been the more accomplished side across the match. Stale Solbakken's players enjoyed the upper hand for long spells, and their second straight victory was enough to seal qualification from Group I together with France.

For Senegal, the equation is straightforward: victory over Iraq in their final group match is essential if they are to stand any chance of advancing.

Both Norway and France have collected maximum points from their first two Group I fixtures and will meet in Boston on Friday to determine the section's final standings. France holds the advantage on goal difference, meaning a stalemate would be enough to secure first place.

By contrast, Senegal is facing an uphill battle. Their hopes of progressing are in serious danger as they prepare to take on Iraq in Toronto.

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