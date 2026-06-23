France vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Suspended Due To Thunderstorm Warning In Philadelphia

France's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash against Iraq was suspended at halftime after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued in the Philadelphia area on Monday.

Tournament officials halted proceedings as the teams headed into the interval, with stadium safety protocols requiring play to be suspended due to the threat of lightning and dangerous weather conditions. Fans seated in the open sections of the stadium were instructed to leave the stands and take shelter in covered concourse areas.

At the time of the suspension, France held a 1-0 lead courtesy of Kylian Mbappe's 14th-minute strike. The goal marked a significant milestone for the France captain, coming in his 100th international appearance for Les Bleus.

The Group I encounter carries major implications for the defending world champions, with a victory set to secure France's place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed that the start of the second half had been delayed by at least 30 minutes beyond the scheduled halftime interval. Match officials, local authorities and weather experts continue to monitor conditions before deciding when play can safely resume.

Early indications suggest the delay could extend further if lightning activity and heavy rain persist in the Philadelphia area.

(This is a developing story.)

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