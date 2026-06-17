Iraq vs Norway Highlights: Haaland Marks World Cup Debut With Double In 4-1 Victory

Erling Haaland announced himself on the FIFA World Cup stage with a first-half brace as Norway defeated Iraq 4-1 in their Group I opener at Boston Stadium on Tuesday. Making their first World Cup appearance since 1998, the Norwegians were tested throughout by a spirited Iraqi side before second-half goals from Leo Ostigard and Kristian Thorstvedt secured all three points.

Norway threatened early from a series of set pieces. Haaland headed over from a corner, while Alexander Sorloth was unable to convert after Julian Ryerson delivered a dangerous free-kick into the area.

Iraq also looked dangerous going forward and came close to taking the lead when Ali Al-Hamadi struck the post. The Asian side continued to push forward, showing little sign of nerves despite making their first World Cup appearance since 1986.

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute. David Moller Wolfe surged forward down the left and delivered a cross into the penalty area, where Haaland stretched to meet it and steer the ball into the net for his first-ever World Cup goal.

Iraq responded positively and found an equaliser 10 minutes later. Ali Jasim created space on the flank before delivering a cross towards Aymen Hussein, who powered a header beyond Orjan Nyland to make it 1-1.

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The parity lasted only a few minutes. In the 43rd minute, Iraq's defence and goalkeeper Jalal Hassan were caught in possession inside their own penalty area. Haaland reacted quickest, blocking the attempted clearance as the ball rebounded into the net for his second goal of the evening.

Iraq nearly hit back before half-time. Ibrahim Bayesh raced through on goal and directed an effort towards the far corner, but the ball drifted narrowly wide of Nyland's post. Moments later, Zaid Tahseen fired over the bar after a corner kick was only partially cleared.

The second half remained competitive, with Iraq searching for another equaliser and Norway looking to exploit spaces on the counter. Haaland came close to completing a hat-trick but was denied by an impressive close-range save from Hassan.

Iraq also marked a significant milestone in the second half when Zidane Iqbal was introduced from the bench. The former Manchester United academy midfielder became the first player of Pakistani heritage to feature in a FIFA World Cup, adding a historic footnote to the Group I encounter.

Norway eventually extended their advantage in the 77th minute. Substitute Leo Ostigard, who had entered the match just minutes earlier, rose highest to meet a Martin Odegaard corner and headed home to make it 3-1.

The Norwegians continued to push forward despite their two-goal cushion. Deep into stoppage time, Patrick Berg's delivery into the area caused problems for the Iraqi defence as Haaland headed it back towards goal and the ensuing chaos eventually led to Norway adding a fourth goal, putting the result beyond doubt and sealing an impressive start to their campaign.

Norway vs Iraq Starting XIs:

Norway Starting XI: Orjan Nyland, David Moller Wolfe, Torbjorn Heggem, Kristoffer Ajer, Julian Ryerson, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard, Antonio Nusa, Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland.

Iraq Starting Xi: Jalal Hassan, Merchas Doski, Akam Hashim, Zaid Tahseen, Hussein Ali, Ali Jasim, Zaid Ismael, Amir Al-Ammari, Ibrahim Bayesh, Ali Al-Hamadi, Aymen Hussein.

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