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France vs Senegal Highlights: Mbappe Breaks Giroud's All-Time Scoring Record As Les Bleus Win World Cup 2026 Opener

Mbappe scored twice, including a stunning stoppage-time strike, to become France's all-time leading goalscorer as Didier Deschamps' side beat Senegal 3-1.

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France vs Senegal Highlights: Mbappe Breaks Giroud's All-Time Scoring Record As Les Bleus Win World Cup 2026 Opener
Mbappe surpassed Olivier Giroud as France's all-time top scorer after netting a brace in a 3-1 win over Senegal.
Photo: X/@FIFAWorldCup

Kylian Mbappe made history as France began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Senegal at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Tuesday. After weathering sustained first-half pressure from Senegal, Les Bleus took control following the break, with Mbappe opening the scoring in the 66th minute from a Michael Olise assist. Bradley Barcola doubled France's lead in the 82nd minute before 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye briefly gave Senegal hope with a stoppage-time goal.

Any thoughts of a comeback were swiftly ended when Mbappe unleashed a spectacular long-range strike moments later, sealing the win and taking his tally to 58 international goals. The brace saw the France captain move past Olivier Giroud as his country's all-time leading scorer while also climbing to 14 FIFA World Cup goals, placing him joint third on the tournament's all-time scoring chart alongside Gerd Muller.

(This is a developing story) 

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