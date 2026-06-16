Spain-Cabo Verde Draw Costs Bettor $1 Million In One Of World Cup's Biggest Wagers

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has already seen a few unexpected results, with Spain being held to a goalless draw by Cabo Verde, a name not many had heard before Tuesday.

While favourites Spain did struggle in their first game, the biggest upset was not for the team, but a fan who bet $1 million for the European side to win their first World Cup game.

A post by betting platform Polymarket Sports revealed that one person hoped to win roughly $85,000 on Spain's victory. Feeling secure in the possibility of their team winning, the person bet $1 million.

However, minnows Cabo Verde's spirited performance led to the individual losing all their money.

To make it worse, Spain were seen as the favourites, with the odds 92% in their favour.

Luis de la Fuente's team dominated large parts of the match as well. They had 74% possession of the ball, as well as 27 shots to Cape Verde's six attempts.

However, the reigning European champions were unable to score any goals, thanks to a spirited show by Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha. Even Spanish teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who was introduced in the second half of the game, couldn't help Spain score the all-important goal.

Vozinha picked up the Player of the Match award for saving seven Spanish attempts on target.

Another person, who had placed $400,000 on Spain not winning the game, ended up winning $4.7 million, as per Forbes.

Research firm Eilers & Krejcik Gaming predicted that $4.4 billion will be bet in the US alone in this World Cup, more than double the $1.8 billion wagered during the tournament in 2022.

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Spain's Coach On Cabo Verde Match

After the game, Fuente gave his verdict on the Spanish team's disappointing performance. Stating that the side lacked “freshness and finesse”, the La Roja boss added, “We need to keep working on our approach, improving our finishing, being more clinical. These are the kinds of matches where you create a lot of chances, but we lacked the necessary sharpness.”

He praised Cabo Verde, calling them “very organised,” and admitted that the team's placement in the penalty area made it difficult for Spain to create spaces to score.

“At times, we lacked a bit of ball movement to unbalance the opposition. When the ball doesn't want to go in, it doesn't want to go in,” he added.

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Spain will face Uruguay in their next game.

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