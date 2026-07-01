France vs Sweden Highlights: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As Les Bleus Cruise Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16

France sealed their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sweden at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday. Kylian Mbappe scored twice and Bradley Barcola added the other goal, while Michael Olise starred with two assists as Les Bleus proved too strong for Graham Potter's side.

Mbappe had an early goal ruled out for offside and also struck the post before finally breaking the deadlock with a superb curling effort just before half-time. Barcola doubled France's lead in the 53rd minute after being played through by Olise, who later helped launch the move for Mbappe's second in the 74th minute to complete a dominant performance.

(This is a developing story.)

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