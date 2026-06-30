France vs Sweden Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, Team News; How To Watch World Cup Match On TV, Online?

France will play against Sweden in Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 30, with the winner of the match set to face Paraguay in the Round of 16.

France made a commanding start to their World Cup campaign, opening with a convincing 3-1 victory over Senegal. The two-time world champions maintained their perfect record by easing past Iraq 3-0 before capping off the group stage with a dominant 4-1 win over European rivals Norway.

Sweden got their campaign off to a brilliant start with a commanding 5-1 victory over Tunisia. However, Blågult were brought back down to earth in their second outing, suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands. They then wrapped up the group stage with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Japan and finishing as one of the eight best third-placed teams across the 12 groups.

Match Time, Venue

The Round of 32 tie between France and Sweden will kick-off at 2:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday. It will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

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Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 8

France wins: 5

Sweden wins: 2

Draws: 1

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent match first)

France: W-W-W-W-L

Sweden: D-L-W-D-L

France

Possible Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Maxence Llacroix, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde; Manu Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni; Desire Doue, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele; Kylian Mbappe

Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Maxence Llacroix, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde; Manu Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni; Desire Doue, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele; Kylian Mbappe Substitutes : Robin Risser, Brice Samba, Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, N'Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaire-Emery, Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Marcus Thuram

: Robin Risser, Brice Samba, Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, N'Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaire-Emery, Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Marcus Thuram Coach: Didier Deschamps

Sweden

Possible Starting 11 (3-4-3): Jacob Zetterstrom; Gabriel Gudmundsson, Hjalmar Ekdal, Gustaf Lagerbielke; Elliot Stroud, Yasin Ayari, Victor Lindelof, Alexander Bernhardsson; Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, Anthony Elanga.

Jacob Zetterstrom; Gabriel Gudmundsson, Hjalmar Ekdal, Gustaf Lagerbielke; Elliot Stroud, Yasin Ayari, Victor Lindelof, Alexander Bernhardsson; Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, Anthony Elanga. Substitutes: Viktor Johansson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Hjalmar Ekdal, Eric Smith, Carl Starfelt, Daniel Svensson, Lucas Bergvall, Jesper Karlstrom Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Mattias Svanberg, Besfort Zeneli, Taha Ali, Alexander Bernhardsson, Gustaf Nilsson.

Viktor Johansson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Hjalmar Ekdal, Eric Smith, Carl Starfelt, Daniel Svensson, Lucas Bergvall, Jesper Karlstrom Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Mattias Svanberg, Besfort Zeneli, Taha Ali, Alexander Bernhardsson, Gustaf Nilsson. Coach: Graham Potter.

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Players to Watch

Kylian Mbappe (France): In this tournament, he has already fired in four goals and will be hungry for more. Mbappe's breathtaking speed will be crucial for France as they look to make their spot in the Round of 16.

In this tournament, he has already fired in four goals and will be hungry for more. Mbappe's breathtaking speed will be crucial for France as they look to make their spot in the Round of 16. Viktor Gyokeres (Sweden): The striker played a key role in Sweden's qualifying campaign and he will be again be the key man for Graham Potter.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Sweden vs France game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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