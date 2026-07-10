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France vs Morocco Highlights: Mbappe, Dembele Fire Les Bleus Into World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

France became the first team to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals after beating Morocco 2-0 in Boston, with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scoring for Les Bleus.

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France vs Morocco Highlights: Mbappe, Dembele Fire Les Bleus Into World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals
A dominant second-half performance carried France into the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals.
Photo: X/@EquipeDeFrance

France became the first team to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Morocco at Boston Stadium on Thursday. After a goalless first half in which Yassine Bounou saved Kylian Mbappe's penalty following a lengthy VAR review, the France captain redeemed himself with a stunning curling strike in the 60th minute before Ousmane Dembele doubled the lead six minutes later.

Mbappe's eighth goal of the tournament saw him reclaim the lead in the Golden Boot race on the tiebreaker and take his overall World Cup tally to 20 goals, just one behind Lionel Messi's all-time record, as Didier Deschamps' side comfortably sealed their place in the last four.

(This is a developing story) 

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Kylian Mbappe Reclaims Golden Boot Lead With Stunning Goal Against Morocco In World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final

Kylian Mbappe Reclaims Golden Boot Lead With Stunning Goal Against Morocco In World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final

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