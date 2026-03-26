FIFA World Cup 2026 European Playoffs Semifinals: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 takes its final decisive turn this weekend as the European play-off semi-finals get underway. With the tournament expanding to 48 teams for the first time this summer, four European spots are still up for grabs and 16 teams remain in contention to ensure they're spending their summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico when the tournament kicks-off on June 11.

The 16 teams have been split evenly into four distinct playoff paths, each featuring a single-leg semi-final followed by a final. With each path operating as its own mini-bracket, the winners of the semi-finals will face each other in a final to determine who books a place at the World Cup.

Here's a look at each distinct ‘Path' laid out for the European teams to seal their World Cup berth.

Path A

Italy vs Northern Ireland

Venue: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, Bergamo

Date: March 27

Time (IST): 1:15 a.m.

Italy enter this tie under intense scrutiny, having missed the last two World Cups. Under new manager Gennaro Gattuso, the Azzurri are attempting to reset after a damaging 3-0 loss to Norway in qualifying. Northern Ireland, meanwhile, will look to replicate North Macedonia's shock 2022 play-off run by exploiting Italian nerves.

Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Date: March 27

Time (IST): 1:15 a.m.

Wales will lean heavily on their formidable home record in Cardiff, particularly in high-pressure play-off scenarios. Bosnia and Herzegovina, led by veteran striker Edin Džeko, are chasing one final shot at qualification. While both sides have struggled for consistency, Wales' recent play-off experience gives them a slight edge.

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Path B

Ukraine vs Sweden

Venue: Estadi Ciutat de València (Neutral Venue)

Date: March 27

Time (IST): 1:15 a.m.

Sweden, now under Graham Potter, are still in transition after a poor group campaign and will be without start forward Alexander Isak. That places the attacking burden on Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres. Ukraine, despite playing all matches away from home, due to the ongoing conflict in their region, have remained structurally disciplined under Serhiy Rebrov.

Poland vs Albania

Venue: National Stadium, Warsaw

Date: March 27

Time (IST): 1:15 a.m.

Poland are banking on the experience of Robert Lewandowski, while Albania are chasing a historic first-ever World Cup qualification. Poland's dominant head-to-head record provides a statistical edge, winning 10 games and losing just twice against their visitors.

Path C

Türkiye vs Romania

Venue: Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul

Date: March 26

Time (IST): 10:30 p.m.

Two nations looking to return to the World Cup stage after a long absence. Türkiye, guided by Vincenzo Montella, are building around a young core led by Arda Güler. Romania, however, arrive severely depleted, missing key players including goalkeeper Ionut Radu and striker Denis Drăguș.

Slovakia vs Kosovo

Venue: Tehelné pole, Bratislava

Date: March 27

Time (IST): 1:15 a.m.

This marks the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Slovakia will need a response after a heavy 6-0 defeat to Germany, while Kosovo are within touching distance of a historic first major tournament appearance, built on a resilient defensive structure.

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Path D

Denmark vs North Macedonia

Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Date: March 27

Time (IST): 1:15 a.m.

Denmark's late collapse in qualifying has left them in the play-offs, with their misery further compounded by defensive absences as Joachim Andersen and Rasmus Kristensen are suspended. North Macedonia arrive in transition after a recent managerial change, with Goce Sedloski appointed in December 2025, adding further unpredictability to the contest.

Czechia vs Republic of Ireland

Venue: Fortuna Arena, Prague

Date: March 27

Time (IST): 1:15 a.m.

One of the most evenly matched ties on paper. Ireland are pushing for their first World Cup appearance since 2002, while Czechia rely heavily on Patrik Schick's goal-scoring form. Ireland will miss Evan Ferguson due to injury, placing added responsibility on Troy Parrott to deliver.

Where To Watch Live In India?

The UEFA World Cup 2026 European play-off semi-finals will be available for live telecast in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels. Viewers can also live stream matches on the SonyLiv app and website.

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