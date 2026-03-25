Ancelotti's Neymar Snub Splits Brazil As Romario, Dunga Share Opposing Views Over Star Forward's Place

Neymar's omission from Brazil's squad for the imminent international friendlies against France and Croatia has triggered a familiar debate across the world of sports, one that pits individual brilliance against collective discipline.

While Carlo Ancelotti held firm on a fitness-first selection, the debate has now drawn in two of Brazil's most influential voices, Romário and Dunga, offering sharply contrasting views on Neymar's place in the national setup.

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Romário's Fury: “A Star Must Play”

Romário has come out swinging in Neymar's defense, delivering a blunt view regardless of his physical condition.

“Neymar not being called up? That gentleman had better watch out… the national team is for the best players,” Romário said, criticising the decision to leave out Brazil's all-time leading scorer.

“It's better to have a star like Neymar, even if he's not 100%, than to call up just any other player. A star must play, always.”

Romário also framed Neymar as central to Brazil's World Cup ambitions, urging him to prove his fitness in domestic football and force his way back into contention ahead of the final squad announcement in May.

"Brazil only has a chance of winning the next World Cup if it's with Neymar. In 62, Brazil played for Garrincha, in 70 for Pelé, in 94 for Romário and in 2002 for Ronaldo. In 2026, if they don't play for Neymar, they won't win," said the former World Cup winner on the Charla podcast.

Dunga's Reality Check: “The Body Has To Handle It”

Brazil's 1994 World Cup-winning captain and former head coach Dunga, however, struck a measured tone, one more sympathetic to Ancellotti.

“As a player, technically, there is no discussion. The one who will decide if he goes to the World Cup is him,” Dunga said. While acknowledging Neymar's unmatched ability, he made it clear that fitness remains the decisive factor.

“To go to the World Cup you have to be at 80%, not 100%, but 80% for a player of his quality.” Dunga also dismissed the idea of Neymar playing a reduced role. “He is not going to be a substitute. He won't accept it. If Ancelotti calls him up, he will have to play.”

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Ancelotti's Hardline Call

Italian Ancelotti has been consistent since taking charge in May 2025, with his stance that reputation alone will not secure a place.

“Neymar is not at 100%… it is a physical evaluation, not a technical one,” he said, reinforcing that Brazil must be prepared to move forward with or without their talisman.

Neymar meanwhile is working his way back, he has two goals and two assists in his last four games for Santos, but again missed a match recently due to load management, underlining the uncertainty around his fitness.

With Brazil's final 26-man World Cup squad set to be named on May 18, the timeline is tight.

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