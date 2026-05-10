Bulk Carrier Hit By Unknown Projectile In Qatar

A bulk carrier sailing 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha, Qatar, has been struck by an unknown projectile, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations, as relayed by Reuters.
The maritime organisation confirmed the incident on Sunday morning, adding that the projectile caused a small fire that was immediately extinguished. The vessel's master has not reported any casualty or environment impact.
Vessels in the area were advised to adopt caution while transiting the channel.
UKMTO WARNING 056-26May 10, 2026
Click here to read the full warning⤵️https://t.co/0ThS8IAqmj#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/1vCkno9nu6
This comes on the back of a recent threat by the The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who vowed to 'heavily assault' US positions if Iranian vessels are attacked. This was followed by the UK announcing the deployment of HMS Dragon to the region.
This is a developing story
Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.