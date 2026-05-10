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Bulk Carrier Hit By Unknown Projectile In Qatar

Vessels in the area were advised to adopt caution while transiting the channel.

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Bulk Carrier Hit By Unknown Projectile In Qatar

A bulk carrier sailing 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha, Qatar, has been struck by an unknown projectile, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations, as relayed by Reuters.

The maritime organisation confirmed the incident on Sunday morning, adding that the projectile caused a small fire that was immediately extinguished. The vessel's master has not reported any casualty or environment impact.

Vessels in the area were advised to adopt caution while transiting the channel. 

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