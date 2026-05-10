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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Signs First Order, Gives 200 Units Of Free Electricity To Domestic Users

He asserted that there will not be any power centres other than him and emphasised that he will be the only centre of power.

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Signs First Order, Gives 200 Units Of Free Electricity To Domestic Users
Photo: PTI

TVK founder Vijay, immediately after taking over as the Chief Minister on Sunday, signed papers allowing 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, for setting up a special force for women's safety and also for anti-drug trafficking units across the state.

In his maiden address at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here after taking over as the Chief Minister, Vijay said a new era of a regime committed to "real secularism and social justice" commenced now.

He asserted that there will not be any power centres other than him and emphasised that he will be the only centre of power.

He thanked the Congress, VCK, IUML and Left parties for extending support to his party to form the government.

He specially thanked the children and said it was due to them that the TVK won as they persuaded their families to vote for his party.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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