Mo Salah To Leave Liverpool: A Look At Club's Potential All-Time Premier League XI

Mohamed Salah will bring curtains down to his Premier League career as he will leave Liverpool at the end of the current season. Salah made the announcement to leave the club on Wednesday through a video which he posted on his social media accounts.

“Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell,” Salah said. “I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. I never imagined how deeply this club, this city and these people would become part of my life,” Salah said.

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During his nine-year stint with Liverpool, the Egyptian forward became one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players and the defining figure of the club's modern resurgence.

“Liverpool is not just a football club; it's a passion, a history, a spirit,” he added. “We celebrated together, we won the biggest trophies, and we fought through the hardest moments.” Salah added.

Salah earned a cult status at Liverpool for his goals, consistency and unforgettable moments which inspired the club to two Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one FA Cup, two League Cups and the Community Shield.

The Egyptian King, as Liverpool fans loving call Salah, surely became one of Premier League's greatest-ever players. During his stay in England, he fired in 189 goals in 310 appearances and provided 92 assists. In this period, he won seven player of the month awards, four golden boot trophies, two playmaker trophies and two playmaker of the season awards.

With 191 goals and more still to come, Salah will finish his career as the fourth-highest scorer in Premier League history and Liverpool's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer.

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There are always debates about all-time XIs within football circles. One can always have a two and fro about these topics as they are highly subjective. And with Salah set to leave the club, it is the right time to look at what can potentially be Liverpool's all-time Premier League XI.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defence: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Jamie Carragher, Andre Robertson

Midfield: Steven Gerrard (Captain), Jordan Henderson and Xabi Alonso

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, Sadio Mane

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